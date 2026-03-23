Bimota KB399 Debuts With ZX-4RR Power And Premium Upgrades

Bimota has revealed the new KB399 and it already feels very different from a regular middleweight bike. It uses a strong base but adds its own touch in many areas.
At its core, the bike is built on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR platform. That means it gets a high revving inline four engine that is already known for performance.
Engine and base setup
- 399cc liquid cooled inline four engine
- Around 78 to 80 hp output
- Revs beyond 14000 rpm
- Same base and core specs as ZX-4RR
- Quickshifter comes as standard
- Traction control with three modes
The bike keeps the strong base but adds more premium hardware.
What Bimota has changed
- New body design inspired by KB998 Rimini
- Winglets added for sporty look
- Custom Akrapovic exhaust as standard
- Billet aluminium parts across the bike
- Lighter rear section for better balance
Chassis and hardware upgrades
- Steel trellis frame setup
- Around 189 kg weight
- 41 mm Showa front suspension
- Showa rear shock on standard model
- Ohlins rear shock on ES version
- Brembo Stylema front brake callipers
Two versions are offered
- Standard version with full setup
- ES version with carbon body panels
- ES also gets more premium components
Design work has been carried out in Italy and it clearly looks sharper than the donor bike. Every panel and part feels more focused on performance and style.
Conclusion
This bike takes a known engine and pushes it further with better parts and sharper design. It feels more special without changing the core too much.