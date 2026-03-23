New TVS iQube Ad Brings Everyday Family Moments Into Focus

TVS Motor Company has rolled out a fresh campaign for the TVS iQube and this one is big. The focus is clear. It talks about how this electric scooter fits into daily family life across India.
The company says more than 8.5 lakh families are already using the iQube. That trust is now being shown through a large scale TV campaign which will be visible during big events like the Indian Premier League and also in cinemas.
The campaign film shows simple day to day moments:
- School drops
- Office travel
- Short market runs
- Family time together
The scooter becomes part of all these situations. It connects with people who use a two wheeler for their daily communtes.
Along with the story, the ad also highlights key features of the iQube:
- Pillion backrest for comfort
- Hill hold for easy riding on slopes
- Low running cost compared to petrol
- Smart connectivity features
- Large under seat storage
All of this comes through naturally in the film.
The iQube is built around three main points:
- Choice in range, colours and tech
- Peace of mind with safety and support
- Easy to ride and simple to use
These points are meant to make electric scooters easier for everyone.
Another important aspect is reach. It is now available in more than 1000 cities with over 3300 dealerships across India. This wide network is helping more people shift to electric mobility.
This new campaign is one of the biggest steps for the iQube so far. It focuses on trust, daily use and family connection, while also pushing electric mobility further across the country.