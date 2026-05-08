New Harley Davidson Sprint 440 Cruiser Confirmed For 2026

Harley-Davidson has revealed the first official sketch of the upcoming Sprint 440. The motorcycle will be added to the company’s entry-level lineup and will be manufactured in India through Hero MotoCorp. While it will share the same 440 platform used in the X440 range, the Sprint 440 is expected to offer a completely different riding character with a more traditional cruiser design and relaxed styling.
The Sprint 440 carries a proper cruiser shape with a long and low stance. From the first sketch itself, the motorcycle looks closer to Harley’s bigger bikes than the current X440 models. The styling feels more relaxed and traditional.
The front section gets a round headlamp along with a wide handlebar setup. The fuel tank has a teardrop shape and smoothly flows into the rider seat. The seat itself looks scooped and lower than the one seen on the X440. The pillion section rises slightly towards the rear.
The bike also gets a short rear fender and a flat looking exhaust design. Alloy wheels are visible in the sketch and they appear similar to the units used on the X440.
Wheel setup and riding posture
One major change could be the wheel size combination.
- Large front wheel
- Smaller rear wheel
- Relaxed front fork angle
- Lower seating position
The front wheel is expected to be a 19-inch unit, while the rear could be 16-inch. This setup usually helps give cruiser motorcycles their stretched look.
The lower seat height can also make the bike easier to handle for shorter riders. The current X440 already has a manageable riding position, but the Sprint 440 may feel even more relaxed while riding in city traffic and on highways.
The wider rake angle at the front also changes the overall riding posture. Riders are expected to sit in a laid-back position instead of an upright roadster stance.
Engine and hardware details
The Sprint 440 is expected to use the same 440cc single-cylinder air and oil cooled engine already seen on the X440.
Expected output figures:
- 27 bhp power
- 38 Nm torque
- 6-speed gearbox
This engine has already proven itself with easy city performance and stable highway cruising. The Sprint 440 will likely keep the same character but with a more cruiser-focused tuning setup.
The main chassis appears similar to the current 440 platform, although the rear subframe is expected to be different. Harley and Hero are also likely to share several hardware parts between models to keep production costs under control.
Features and technology
The feature list is expected to remain quite strong for this segment.
Expected features include:
- 3.5-inch TFT display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Dual-channel ABS
- Ride modes
- Traction control
- Cruise control
The Sprint 440 could also get better quality levels seen on the latest X440 T.
Launch timeline and expected price
Harley-Davidson is likely to unveil the Sprint 440 globally later this year, while the India launch is expected by the end of 2026. The motorcycle will be manufactured in India by Hero MotoCorp, with export plans also in place for multiple international markets. In terms of pricing, the Sprint 440 is expected to be positioned between Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 2.80 lakh ex-showroom, which would place it close to the current X440 lineup.