All-New MG Hector and MG Hector Plus | First Look and Walkaround

MG has updated its popular Hector family with some slight but useful changes. Both the 5-seater Hector and the 6/7-seater Hector Plus now come with updated design elements, new colors, improved interiors, and smart features to become more appealing to buyers who want a spacious and stylish SUV.
Exterior Updates
The front of both SUVs has been given a new grille design dubbed Aura Hex grill. It has a bold hexagonal shape with chrome accents, which give the Hector a fresher, more premium appearance.
- New bumper design – Aura sculpt bumper front and rear
- Wheels – Cleaner, understated Orphin wheel design
- Body & roof – Sculpt lines stay the same, roof rails and panoramic sun roof continue
- Tail lamps & rear bumper – Minor Modifications, Keeping original shape mostly
- New colours – Pearl White for Hector, Celadon Blue Hector Plus
The general form of both SUVs hasn’t changed much. They still have the familiar silhouette that fans are familiar with, but these small changes make them a bit more modern and luxurious looking.
Interior & Comfort
Inside the updates are more noticeable.
- Upholstery – Grey (Hector), tan (Hector Plus)
- Ventilated seats – For a better comfort during long drives
- Infotainment – EyeSwipe technology, Multi finger gestures (2 fingers, 3 fingers swipes)
- Dashboard – Same design, slight changes to feature options
- Seating- Hector Plus offers 6 or 7 seater variants with Captain seats for second row
- Panoramic sunroof – Available on both models which adds more light and space
The interiors feel fresh yet without losing the familiar MG feel. Materials are of premium quality and the cabin is large for driver and passengers.
Engine
The updated Hector still runs on the familiar 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engine. It produces about 141 hp and 250 Nm torque, thus smooth and reliable for day-to-day drives. You can choose either a manual gearbox for more control or CVT automatic for easy and relaxed driving in traffic.
Practicality
- Boot space – Large enough for family trips
- Third-row seating – Hector Plus can accommodate adults on short drives
- Door panels & chrome finish – Premium look Optional
Pricing
MG has also changed the pricing of the new models:
Hector (5-seater) – Starts from Rs 11.99 lakh, up to Rs 18.99 lakh
Hector Plus (6/7-seater) – Starts from Rs 17.29 lakh, goes up to Rs 19.49 lakh
The pricing is competitive for the features offered and offers buyers options for families as well as tech savvy SUV lovers.
Final Thoughts
The new Hector and Hector plus bring a lot of thought-out updates that make these SUVs feel more modern and comfortable. With some new colors, ventilated seating, EyeSwipe infotainment, and the flexible seating they remain strong contenders in the mid-size SUV segment.
If you are looking for a stylish, spacious and feature-packed SUV car that you can drive in the city or on the highway, MG Hector family now has more options than ever before. The subtle tweaks to its design, practical updates and competitive price make it something worth considering when it comes to your next SUV.