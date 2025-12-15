Mahindra XUV 7XO Pre Bookings Open at Rs 21,000 – Interior Teased Ahead of January 2026 Reveal

Mahindra has officially opened pre bookings for the new XUV 7XO in India. Interested buyers can book the SUV by paying Rs 21,000. The launch is expected in January 2026 with prices likely to be announced around the same time.
The XUV 7XO is the mid life update of the popular XUV700. While the essence of the SUV is the same, Mahindra has concentrated on updating the design, enhancing the cabin experience and adding more features to keep it fresh in a competitive segment.
Exterior Updates Inspired by the XEV 9S
On the outside, the XUV 7XO bears the obvious influence of Mahindra’s electric XEV 9S. The SUV is expected to have a revised front design with full width LED DRLs and bumper mounted LED headlamps. The profile will get new dual tone alloy wheels, while the rear is likely to get redesigned tail lamps with honeycomb detailing.
Mahindra is also expected to introduce new exterior colour options with this update giving buyers more choice than before.
Cabin Has More Modern and Premium Feel
Inside, the XUV 7XO receives its largest upgrade. Mahindra has teased a new dashboard layout with a triple screen set up. This includes a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system and passenger display. The layout of the screen is similar to what we have seen already on the XEV 9S and XEV 9e.
Other visible modifications include a new two spoke steering wheel with gloss black finish and an illuminated Mahindra logo. The interior will also receive new upholstery themes, including a white and tan dual tone.
Comfort and Feature Enhancements
Mahindra has confirmed a powered Boss Mode for co driver seat which is targeted at chauffeur driven buyers. Other features expected include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and rear seats, powered front seats, second row window blinds, foldable tray tables, wireless charging and ambient lighting.
Safety and Powertrain Information
Safety is expected to be strong, with features such as Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, electronic stability control, 360 degree camera, electronic parking brake and hill hold assist.
Under the hood, the XUV 7XO is expected to carry on with the existing engines. Buyers may receive a 2.0 litre turbo petrol and 2.2 litre diesel engine, both available in manual and automatic gearboxes. The diesel is also expected to maintain the optional all wheel drive set up.
Launch, Price and Rivals
The XUV 7XO is projected to be revealed on January 5, 2026. Prices could be anywhere between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh ex showroom. Once launched, it will compete with Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Alcazar.
Final Thoughts
The Mahindra XUV 7XO appears to be a well thought out update. It retains what buyers already like, but adds contemporary design, more screens and better comfort. To XUV700 fans, this seems like a natural next step.