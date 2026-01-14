2026 Tata Punch Facelift | Big Design Updates in India’s Favourite Micro SUV?

Tata Punch has always been a familiar face on Indian roads. With the 2026 facelift, Tata has not attempted to reinvent it. Instead, there is a focus on making the Punch look fresher, feel better inside, and provide more features that people actually use everyday.
At first sight the changes are easy to see. The front now looks sharper with a redesigned grille that is finished with satin silver. The LED headlamps receive projector units and new DRLs. The area around Tata logo is finished in piano black. There is an ADAS sensor visible, though advanced features are not active yet. It feels more future-ready than before.
From the side, the Punch maintains its compact and upright stance. The 16-inch alloy wheels are new and look more premium with its dual tone look. Body cladding remains, that mini SUV character is still intact. At the rear, the connected LED tail lamps stand out the most. The bumper has been reshaped and features a satin silver insert which makes it look wider.
Inside, the cabin is a clear step forward. Seat cushioning has been improved (better bolstering and under thigh support). The dashboard design is cleaner, with better quality plastics and a large 10.25-inch touchscreen that has a sharp feel and is responsive. A 360-degree camera, wireless charging, Type-C charging, auto-dimming mirror, voice-operated sunroof and touch-based climate controls are all part of the update.
The new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine produces 120 PS and 170 Nm and is available with a six-speed manual. Automatic options will also be available on select variants.
Space is still best for four adults. At the back, two adults sit comfortably, while a middle seat is best for a child for short journeys. The 90-degree opening doors make ingress and egress easy.
The 2026 Tata Punch facelift will be available in six colours, and six variants. Prices begin at Rs 5.59 lakh ex-showroom. Overall, it feels like the smarter, more polished version of a car that many already trust.