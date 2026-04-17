Royal Enfield Classic 500 Scale Model Returns With New Colours

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 is back again, but not in the way riders expect. This time it returns as a detailed 1:3 scale model. It comes with new colours, heavy build quality and a price that surprises many.
Bookings are open for a short time only. The last date is April 19, 2026.
New colours added
Royal Enfield has added two new shades to this collection.
- Medallion Bronze
- Orange Ember
With these two, the scale model now comes in nine colours in total.
Other colours include
Teal Green, Gun Grey, Chrome Black, Maroon Chrome, Battle Green, Black Mirage and Retro White.
What this model actually is
This is not a toy model. It is a highly detailed collector piece.
- Built using 964 individual parts
- Weighs around 8.5 kg
- Made in 1:3 scale size
- Designed to closely replicate the real Classic 500 design
Every small part is recreated. Fuel tank, engine casing, wheels and frame all follow the original design closely.
Design base used
The model is based on the final Tribute Black version of the Classic 500. That version of the bike was known for its simple and old school design.
Even though the real bike is no longer in production, this model keeps that memory alive in a smaller form.
Price and booking details
- The model carries a price of Rs 88,000
- Booking amount is Rs 5,000
- Available on Royal Enfield online store
- Also available at selected dealerships
- Booking closes on 19 April 2026
The price is close to a new commuter motorcycle in India, which makes it a premium collector item.
Why it is special
- 964 parts make it very detailed
- Heavy metal build gives real feel
- Based on an iconic motorcycle
- Limited booking window
It is made mainly for collectors and Royal Enfield fans who want something different from regular merchandise.
Simple feature table
|Detail
|Information
|Scale
|1:3 model
|Parts
|964 pieces
|Weight
|8.5 kg
|Colours
|9 total
|Price
|Rs 88,000
|Booking
|Rs 5,000
|Last date
|19 April 2026