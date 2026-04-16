Renault futuREady India Plan Unveiled – 7 New Cars, Global Tech Hub Push and €2 Billion Export Target

Renault Group has shared a clear plan for India, and it looks serious this time. The company wants India to become one of its top three global markets by 2030. Along with growing sales, it also plans to use India as a base for exports and engineering work. This strategy is called ‘futuREady India’ and it covers products, technology, exports and customer experience.
The announcement was made by Mr. François Provost, CEO of Renault Group, during his visit to India.
New cars on the way
Renault is getting ready with a fresh lineup for the next few years. The company plans to launch 7 new models by 2030, covering both small cars and SUVs. These models will come with different engine options, including petrol, strong hybrid and electric. The company already showcased the new Renault Duster earlier this year. It is expected to be one of the main products. Along with this, a new SUV concept called Bridger has also been revealed, and more models will be introduced over time to complete the full lineup.
New platforms for future cars
All upcoming Renault models will be built on new platforms.
- RGEP for smaller cars
- RGMP for larger SUVs
These platforms are designed to be flexible and can support multiple powertrain options, including petrol, hybrid and fully electric setups. This gives Renault more flexibility to shape its cars based on market needs.
Better design and more tech
Renault is also focusing on making its cars better in terms of design and cabin feel.
You can expect
- Updated design language
- Bigger and better screens
- More connected features
- New electronic system for future updates
The focus is not only on adding features, but also on making the cars feel more premium than before.
Ownership support changes
Renault will improve ownership experience under the Renault Forever program.
- 7 year warranty
- Better service support
- Easier ownership process
This should help in building more trust among buyers.
India will play a bigger role
India is set to play a bigger role for Renault than before. The Chennai plant is now fully owned by the company, with around 6,000 engineers and a total workforce of nearly 15,000 people. The work done here will support not just India but also global projects, including design, software, and vehicle development. With futuREady India, Renault is placing India at the centre of its global plan, focusing on growth, engineering, manufacturing, and exports.
India already contributes more than one-third of Renault’s growth potential in markets where the brand operates. The company now aims to turn India into both a growth engine and a global technology hub.
Export plans
Exports are a big part of this strategy.
- Target of around 2 billion euro by 2030
- Includes vehicles, components, and R&D services
- Focus on markets like South America and other global regions
- Strengthens India’s role in Renault’s global supply chain
This helps Renault use India’s cost and manufacturing advantage.
Quick look
|Area
|Details
|New models
|7 cars
|Powertrain
|Petrol Hybrid EV
|Platforms
|RGEP RGMP
|Key models
|Duster Bridger
|Warranty
|7 years
|Exports
|€2 billion target
Final line
Renault is putting more focus on India again with its futuREady India plan. New cars, better tech, stronger export plans and improved ownership support show that the company wants to grow here in a more serious and long-term way.