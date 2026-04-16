Ducati India to increase prices from June 1 2026 on select bikes

A price change is coming for buyers looking at premium bikes from Ducati in India. The company has confirmed that prices will go up from June 1, 2026. The increase will not be the same for every bike, but it will affect several models across the lineup.
This move comes at a time when costs are going up across the industry, and Ducati has decided to adjust prices while continuing to focus on its premium position in the market.
What is changing
The price revision will be applied across select motorcycles. It will be be implemented across all official Ducati dealerships in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.
Key points
- Price hike from June 1, 2026
- Not all models will get the same increase
- Applies to selected variants only
- Available across all Ducati dealerships in India
Why prices are going up
The company has shared that the main reason is rising costs. These include higher prices of raw materials, overall inflation and increased operational expenses.
Other factors also play a role –
- Increase in commodity prices
- Higher logistics and import costs
- Currency changes affecting imported bikes
Since many Ducati bikes come as fully built units, these cost changes directly impact pricing.
An official statement from Bipul Chandra (Managing Director, Ducati India) confirms that the revision is needed due to rising input costs while maintaining the brand’s premium positioning.
Market situation
This is not limited to Ducati. Other premium brands have also made similar changes in recent times. Brands like BMW Motorrad, Triumph Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson have also updated prices due to similar reasons.
Strong line up for 2026
Even with the price increase, Ducati has a busy year planned with many new motorcycles.
Upcoming and recent highlights
- Ducati Desmo450 MX already launched in March
- Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini arriving in April
- New Ducati Monster V2 coming soon
- Ducati Hypermotard V2 in pipeline
- Ducati DesertX V2 planned
- Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally to be introduced
- Corse versions of Ducati Panigale V4 and Ducati Streetfighter V4
- Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario in very limited numbers
Some of these models are already booked even before arrival, showing strong demand.
Network expansion
Ducati is strengthening its service support in India by opening dedicated service-only workshops in cities like Goa and Ahmedabad, handled by trained technicians to improve after-sales experience.