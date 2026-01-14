Mahindra Creates Booking Frenzy as XEV 9S and XUV 7XO Cross 93,689 Orders in 4 Hours

Mahindra has had one of those rare days that carmakers quietly hope for but rarely get. On January 14, 2026, only four hours after bookings went live, the Mahindra XEV 9S and XUV 7XO together crossed 93,000 bookings. By 2 pm, the count was at 93,689 orders, which translates into a booking value of more than Rs 20,500 crore at ex showroom prices. It is a clear indication that buyers are very much responding to Mahindra’s latest SUV push.
The response reflects how well Mahindra has positioned these two SUVs. One is fully electric and future oriented. The other is based on a familiar, tried and tested formula using petrol and diesel power. Together, they cover a wide range of buyers who want space, presence and good road appeal.
The XUV 7XO has entered the market with prices starting from Rs 13.66 lakh and going up to Rs 24.92 lakh. Bookings officially opened on January 14 and Mahindra has already started deliveries across dealerships. The SUV takes on familiar names like the Tata Safari, MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar.
The XEV 9S has a different role to play. Prices start from Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh for the top Pack Three Above variant. Built on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, it has 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh options available for its battery packs and claims a range of up to 679 km. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from the starting week of January 26. As of now, it stands alone as a mass market three row electric SUV that has no direct rival.
Mahindra has also confirmed that deliveries for both models will occur in phases to keep demand under control. The opening numbers indicate that customers are ready for what the brand is offering next.
With the XUV 7XO and XEV 9S, Mahindra has managed to strike a balance between familiarity and change. The booking figures suggest trust, curiosity and confidence coming together at the right time.