India-Spec Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Revealed, New 7-Seat Flagship SUV to Launch by March 2025

Volkswagen has finally unveiled the India-spec Tayron R-Line, and this SUV is an important return for the brand. After the Tiguan Allspace was discontinued in 2021, Volkswagen stayed away from the three-row SUV space. The Tayron changes that. It will be Volkswagen’s new flagship SUV for India and is expected to launch by March 2025.
The Tayron R-Line will be introduced to India as CKD model and assembled locally.. This helps keep pricing competitive and still provide a global-spec product. It sits above the Tiguan R-Line and targets buyers who are looking for a premium seven-seater with great road presence and space.
On the outside, the Tayron R-Line is sporty and confident looking. The R-Line treatment includes aggressive bumpers, illuminated front and rear light signatures, matrix LED headlamps, R-Line badges and 19-inch alloy wheels. The SUV has a longer wheelbase of 2,789mm, which is 109mm more than the Tiguan. This extra length is what enables Volkswagen to add a proper third row. The Tayron has already achieved a 5 star Euro NCAP safety rating, shows that safety remains paramount for Volkswagen.
Step inside and the focus shifts to a spacious and comfortable cabin. The dashboard is wide and clean, with a large 15 inch touchscreen slightly towards the driver. This screen is used to control most of the functions and the car also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The front seats have leather upholsteries, ventilation and massage function, which is a big plus in Indian weather. There is also a digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting etc.
Boot space is another great point. With the third row folded, the Tayron has up to 850 litres of humongous luggage space. With all the seats up, it still has usable room for daily needs.
Power is likely to come from the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing around 204PS and 320Nm. A 7-speed DSG gearbox will be standard and a 4MOTION all-wheel drive system is likely to be available.
When launched, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will compete with the Skoda Kodiaq, the Jeep Meridian and MG Gloster. It brings to the table space, safety, premium features and a strong global feel to make it one of the most important SUVs Volkswagen has planned for India in the recent years.