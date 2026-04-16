Maruti Ignis Likely to Be Discontinued, Set to Be Replaced by New SUV

Maruti Suzuki’s small hatchback Ignis is now close to the end of its run in India. Dealers across several cities have indicated that production has stopped, and many have already paused new bookings. At the same time, the model continues to be listed on the Nexa website, which has created some confusion among buyers.
What is clear is that only limited units are left, and once those are sold, the car will not be easily available.
Right now, most dealers are working with whatever stock they have. Some showrooms still have a few cars, while others have already stopped taking fresh orders. There has been no official word from the company yet, but the ground situation is quite clear.
The Ignis came to India in 2017 and was sold through Nexa outlets. It had a tall stance and a very different design. Some people liked its look, while others did not connect with it. At launch, it came with both petrol and diesel engines, but the diesel was removed in 2018 due to low demand. The car got a proper update in 2020 and a small safety update before that in 2019. Even after all these years, it stayed the most affordable model in the Nexa range.
One big reason it did not perform strongly was its design. It looked very different from other hatchbacks, and that did not work for everyone. Over time, it also missed out on regular updates. While other cars kept improving, the Ignis stayed mostly the same. It continued with two airbags for a long time when many rivals moved to six. It also never got a factory fitted CNG option, which is now important for many buyers.
Sales numbers show the same story. The best year was 2022 with around 51 thousand units. After that, sales kept going down. In recent months, it dropped below 2000 units per month.
The car itself was simple and easy to drive. It used a 1.2 litre petrol engine making around 83 hp. Buyers could choose between a manual and an AMT gearbox. It was light, smooth in the city and gave good fuel efficiency. Features were decent for its price, including a touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control and push button start. One small highlight was the toggle style switches, which gave it a different feel inside. Safety included ABS, EBD, airbags and ISOFIX mounts.
Pricing stayed in the range of about Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.55 lakh. There has been no recent change, as dealers are now focusing on clearing stock.
Maruti is now working on a new small SUV which is expected to take this space.
- New model code named Y43
- Will rival Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter
- Likely to use a 1.2 petrol engine
- Expected to sit below Brezza