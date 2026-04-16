Volvo India will increase prices of all its cars by up to Rs 1 lakh

Volvo Cars has shared an important update for India. Prices across its full lineup will go up from May 1. The increase is not very big, but it still matters if you are planning to buy soon.
This move comes at a time when other luxury brands have already increased prices in recent weeks. Now Volvo has also taken the same step.
What is changing
The company has confirmed that all models will get a price increase. The hike will be up to Rs 1 lakh. Exact changes for each model are not shared yet.
Key points
- Price increase starts from May 1
- Maximum hike up to Rs 1 lakh
- Applies to all models in India
- Model wise breakup not announced
Current Volvo cars in India
Here is the current price list before the hike
|Model
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Volvo EX30
|Rs 41 lakh
|Volvo EC40
|Rs 59 lakh
|Volvo XC60
|Rs 68.9 lakh
|Volvo XC90
|Rs 97.8 lakh
These are ex showroom prices. After May 1, each of these will cost slightly more.
Why prices are going up
Volvo has given clear reasons for this decision. The company is facing higher costs due to global factors.
Main reasons
- Global supply chain problems
- Foreign exchange changes
- Higher cost of raw materials
- Issues in shipping routes
There are also larger global issues affecting transport and logistics. These have increased overall costs for car makers.
Possibility of more hikes
Volvo has also said that this may not be the last increase. If the situation does not improve, prices could go up again later. This depends on how global conditions move in the coming months.
Brand presence in India
Volvo is growing its presence in India with 23 showrooms and 25 service workshops, making it easier for customers to buy and maintain their cars.