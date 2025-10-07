2025 Mahindra Bolero Walkaround: Classic SUV Gets a Fresh Update

4-Point Overview
- New Stealth Black Edition with refreshed grille and bumpers
- Updated interiors with leather seats and small infotainment touchscreen
- Same tried-and-tested mHawk 75 diesel engine with dependable performance
- Retains rugged, go-anywhere character for rural and utility users
Introduction
For over 25 years, the Mahindra Bolero has remained India’s most trusted workhorse — from dusty rural roads to city outskirts. Loved for its reliability, strength, and no-nonsense nature, the Bolero has now received a subtle but meaningful update for 2025. The latest version doesn’t try to reinvent itself — it simply refines what already works.
Exterior Updates
Mahindra has refreshed the Bolero’s appearance while staying true to its rugged identity.
Key highlights include:
- Signature design elements like the squared-off hood and rear-mounted spare wheel, keeping the Bolero’s old-school charm alive.
- New Stealth Black colour that adds a premium and bold appeal.
- Redesigned Front grille with Twin Peaks logo for a bolder look
- Thicker bumpers for a tougher stance
- 16-inch alloy wheels introduced on higher variants for a sturdier look.
- Halogen lighting setup, maintaining simplicity and durability over flashy LEDs.
Interior & Features
Inside, the updates are simple yet practical:
- leatherette seats add comfort and style.
- Small Android infotainment screen with Bluetooth and USB connectivity.
- New digital MID with tyre pressure monitoring and fuel efficiency readouts enhances practicality.
The seating remains generous for six to seven passengers, with solid under-thigh support and improved comfort in the middle row.
Engine & Performance
At the heart, Bolero still powers the same 1.5-litre mHawk 75 diesel engine producing 75 bhp and 210 Nm of torque. It’s paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive setup — simple, proven, and built for rough terrain.
Conclusion
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero isn’t about radical change — it’s about evolution. With new colours, mild feature updates, and the same tough personality, it remains the SUV of choice for India’s heartland. Reliable, sturdy, and unpretentious, the Bolero continues to prove why legends never really fade — they just get better with time.
