KTM 160 Duke Hits College Campuses with Academy of Safe Riding

4-Point Overview
- KTM takes its racing DNA to students via the Academy of Safe Riding.
- Over 20 colleges across India hosted interactive riding sessions and test rides.
- The KTM 160 Duke offers “Ready to Race” performance for new-age riders.
- Focus on safe riding, practical drills, and responsible riding education.
Introduction
KTM, the world’s leading premium motorcycle brand, recently brought its signature racing spirit to India’s college campuses. Through the KTM Academy of Safe Riding, students got an exclusive opportunity to ride the brand-new KTM 160 Duke, India’s most powerful 160cc motorcycle, while learning essential safe riding techniques in a controlled, expert-led environment.
College Activation – Learning Meets Thrill
Over 20 colleges across India witnessed this unique program, designed to merge performance excitement with responsible riding education. Students didn’t just sit through lectures — they got a hands-on, adrenaline-filled experience:
- Exclusive test rides on the all-new Duke 160 on specially curated tracks.
- Interactive sessions led by KTM-certified trainers sharing tips, techniques, and safety fundamentals.
- Safe-riding drills inspired by KTM’s global motorsport expertise.
- Live engagement that combined speed, agility, and riding responsibility.
This approach ensured students could experience KTM’s performance DNA safely, preparing them for real-world riding scenarios.
KTM 160 Duke – The Perfect Entry Bike
Fresh from its launch, the KTM 160 Duke was the star of the program. Lightweight yet powerful, it provides the ideal blend of performance and control, making it a perfect motorcycle for aspiring riders entering the KTM universe.
- Compact, nimble chassis for beginner-friendly handling.
- ‘Ready to Race’ engine performance that excites and inspires confidence.
- Ergonomically designed to suit young riders while encouraging skill development.
Manik Nangia, President of Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd, commented,
“The KTM 160 Duke represents the perfect gateway into the world of KTM. Through this college activation, we not only put students on the most exciting 160cc motorcycle – we also instilled the discipline and techniques that make every ride safer and more rewarding. This was KTM’s way of giving back to the community and shaping responsible riders for tomorrow.”
Conclusion
With the KTM Academy of Safe Riding, KTM has gone beyond delivering thrills — it has created an educational, hands-on experience that fuses performance with safety. The 160 Duke’s presence on college tracks proves that speed and responsibility can go hand in hand, setting the stage for a new generation of confident, skilled, and safe riders.