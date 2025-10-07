TVS Raider 2025: Wicked Performance Meets Smarter Technology

4-Point Overview
- TVS launches the most advanced Raider variant with segment-first Boost Mode.
- Gets Dual Disc Brakes with ABS and Glide Through Technology for everyday ease.
- Offers TFT and Reverse LCD clusters with TVS SmartXonnect™ features.
- Priced from ₹93,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
Introduction
The TVS Raider has always been a favorite among young riders who want their daily commute to feel anything but ordinary. Now, TVS Motor Company has turned the excitement up a notch with the new 2025 Raider — the most advanced version yet. This new update brings not only more performance but also smarter technology and enhanced safety. It’s a motorcycle that’s as connected as it is confident — designed for the new-age rider who wants thrill with purpose.
A Fresh Dose of Power
At its heart, the Raider features a refined 125cc, 3-valve engine with Boost Mode powered by iGO Assist technology — a segment-first innovation. It delivers 11.75Nm torque @ 6,000rpm, giving riders instant acceleration when needed.
- Smooth performance ensures every ride feels thrilling yet controlled.
- Quick and responsive, perfect for city traffic or open roads.
Safety and Control Take the Spotlight
TVS has added first-in-segment features to make the Raider safer and more rider-friendly:
- Dual Disc Brakes with Single Channel ABS – Strong braking and stability.
- Glide Through Technology (GTT) – Smooth low-speed handling in traffic.
- Follow Me Headlamp – Stays on briefly after ignition off for dark parking spots.
These features combine to give a confident, controlled, and enjoyable ride.
Tech That Connects with You
The Raider 2025 also impresses with technology and style:
- TFT display – 99+ features.
- Reverse LCD display – 85+ features.
Both come with TVS SmartXonnect™, offering:
- Bluetooth connectivity and call handling
- Voice assist and navigation
- Notifications on the go
Additional touches include sporty red alloys, metallic silver finish, and wider tyres (90/90-17 front, 110/80-17 rear) for better grip and handling.
Pricing and Availability
- ₹95,600 – TFT DD variant
- ₹93,800 – SXC DD variant
(Ex-showroom, Delhi)
The new Raider is now available at all TVS Motor Company dealerships across India.
Conclusion
The TVS Raider 2025 isn’t just another refresh — it’s a statement of intent from TVS. With its combination of Boost Mode performance, ABS safety, connected tech, and sharp design, it brings together everything young riders look for in a modern commuter motorcycle. In every sense, the new Raider is still wicked — just a lot smarter and a lot more fun to ride.