  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • TVS Raider 2025: Wicked Performance Meets Smarter Technology TVS Raider 2025: Wicked Perfor...

TVS Raider 2025: Wicked Performance Meets Smarter Technology

News / By / / 2 minutes of reading

4-Point Overview

  • TVS launches the most advanced Raider variant with segment-first Boost Mode.
  • Gets Dual Disc Brakes with ABS and Glide Through Technology for everyday ease.
  • Offers TFT and Reverse LCD clusters with TVS SmartXonnect™ features.
  • Priced from ₹93,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Introduction

The TVS Raider has always been a favorite among young riders who want their daily commute to feel anything but ordinary. Now, TVS Motor Company has turned the excitement up a notch with the new 2025 Raider — the most advanced version yet. This new update brings not only more performance but also smarter technology and enhanced safety. It’s a motorcycle that’s as connected as it is confident — designed for the new-age rider who wants thrill with purpose.

A Fresh Dose of Power

At its heart, the Raider features a refined 125cc, 3-valve engine with Boost Mode powered by iGO Assist technology — a segment-first innovation. It delivers 11.75Nm torque @ 6,000rpm, giving riders instant acceleration when needed.

  • Smooth performance ensures every ride feels thrilling yet controlled.
  • Quick and responsive, perfect for city traffic or open roads.

Safety and Control Take the Spotlight

TVS has added first-in-segment features to make the Raider safer and more rider-friendly:

  • Dual Disc Brakes with Single Channel ABS – Strong braking and stability.
  • Glide Through Technology (GTT) – Smooth low-speed handling in traffic.
  • Follow Me Headlamp – Stays on briefly after ignition off for dark parking spots.

These features combine to give a confident, controlled, and enjoyable ride.

Tech That Connects with You

The Raider 2025 also impresses with technology and style:

  • TFT display – 99+ features.
  • Reverse LCD display – 85+ features.

Both come with TVS SmartXonnect™, offering:

  • Bluetooth connectivity and call handling
  • Voice assist and navigation
  • Notifications on the go

Additional touches include sporty red alloys, metallic silver finish, and wider tyres (90/90-17 front, 110/80-17 rear) for better grip and handling.

Pricing and Availability

  • ₹95,600 – TFT DD variant
  • ₹93,800 – SXC DD variant
    (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

The new Raider is now available at all TVS Motor Company dealerships across India.

Conclusion

The TVS Raider 2025 isn’t just another refresh — it’s a statement of intent from TVS. With its combination of Boost Mode performance, ABS safety, connected tech, and sharp design, it brings together everything young riders look for in a modern commuter motorcycle. In every sense, the new Raider is still wicked — just a lot smarter and a lot more fun to ride.

Scroll to Top