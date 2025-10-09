  • Home
2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Walkaround | Tough, Practical & Built for Real India

Overview

  • New Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey dual-tone colors introduced
  • Updated grille design, alloys, and interiors
  • Same 1.5L mHawk diesel engine with improved suspension
  • Enhanced comfort and premium appeal

Introduction

The Mahindra Bolero Neo, a rugged sub-4m SUV with a sturdy ladder-frame and rear-wheel drive, gets a smart 2025 update, boosting style, comfort, and features while keeping its tough character intact.

Design and Exterior

The first thing you’ll notice is the new Jeans Blue paint — a denim-like shade paired with a black roof, giving the Bolero Neo a more premium stance.
Other exterior changes include:

  • A new horizontal grille with chrome studs and Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo
  • Reworked bumpers with dual-tone matte grey and body color
  • 16-inch diamond-cut alloys in a dark grey finish
  • Six color options, including new Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey dual-tone variants

The rear remains familiar, with tailgate-mounted spare wheel, rear wiper, and jump seats for two small passengers — maintaining its practical family appeal.

Interiors and Features

Step inside, and you’ll find new leatherette upholstery, revised seat cushioning, and a 9-inch infotainment system.

Key updates include:

  • Type-C and USB ports, 12V socket, and cruise control
  • Improved air conditioning and cabin insulation
  • Semi-digital instrument cluster and new steering controls

Mechanically, The 1.5L mHawk diesel (100 bhp, 260 Nm) keeps its power unchanged, with a revised suspension that makes rides smoother and more comfortable.

Conclusion

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo blends rugged toughness with modern comfort — more stylish, refined, and still the reliable rear-wheel-drive SUV for authentic, affordable strength.

