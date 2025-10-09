2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Walkaround | Tough, Practical & Built for Real India

Overview
- New Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey dual-tone colors introduced
- Updated grille design, alloys, and interiors
- Same 1.5L mHawk diesel engine with improved suspension
- Enhanced comfort and premium appeal
Introduction
The Mahindra Bolero Neo, a rugged sub-4m SUV with a sturdy ladder-frame and rear-wheel drive, gets a smart 2025 update, boosting style, comfort, and features while keeping its tough character intact.
Design and Exterior
The first thing you’ll notice is the new Jeans Blue paint — a denim-like shade paired with a black roof, giving the Bolero Neo a more premium stance.
Other exterior changes include:
- A new horizontal grille with chrome studs and Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo
- Reworked bumpers with dual-tone matte grey and body color
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloys in a dark grey finish
- Six color options, including new Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey dual-tone variants
The rear remains familiar, with tailgate-mounted spare wheel, rear wiper, and jump seats for two small passengers — maintaining its practical family appeal.
Interiors and Features
Step inside, and you’ll find new leatherette upholstery, revised seat cushioning, and a 9-inch infotainment system.
Key updates include:
- Type-C and USB ports, 12V socket, and cruise control
- Improved air conditioning and cabin insulation
- Semi-digital instrument cluster and new steering controls
Mechanically, The 1.5L mHawk diesel (100 bhp, 260 Nm) keeps its power unchanged, with a revised suspension that makes rides smoother and more comfortable.
Conclusion
The 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo blends rugged toughness with modern comfort — more stylish, refined, and still the reliable rear-wheel-drive SUV for authentic, affordable strength.