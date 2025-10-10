ARAI–Micelio Digital Twin Lab Goes Live: Ushering in a New Era of EV Innovation and Testing in India

Introduction
India’s electric mobility journey hit a major milestone with the Automobile Research Association of India (ARAI)–Micelio Digital Twin Lab, now fully operational. Built with ARAI, Micelio Mobility, and IIT Guwahati, and backed by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, it allows digital testing and validation of EV components.
The lab underscores India’s push for sustainable mobility and will feature at Micelio’s Global Clean Mobility Summit 2025, turning innovation into action.
A Hub-and-Spoke Model Connecting India’s Innovators
At the heart of this initiative lies an innovative Hub-and-Spoke model designed to bring advanced EV research within everyone’s reach.
- The Hub: The main facility at ARAI, Pune, serves as the nerve center for high-end simulation and digital validation.
- The Spokes: Micelio Discovery Studio in Bengaluru and IIT Guwahati Tech Park ensure access for innovators across southern and eastern India.
- The Mission: To democratize testing technology so even small startups and research teams can benefit from world-class tools.
Dr. Reji Mathai, Director of ARAI, said, expressed pride in expanding ARAI’s Digital Twinning services nationwide, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with Micelio and government support in shaping India’s green mobility future. The lab, which became fully functional in June 2025, now allows seamless, simulation-led EV development from concept to validation.
Advanced Tools That Bring Virtual Testing to Life
The Digital Twin Lab is equipped with the kind of tools that make innovation faster, safer, and smarter. It combines AI, ML, and real-time simulation to recreate how EVs perform in different driving and environmental conditions — without needing dozens of physical prototypes.
Key strengths:
- Digital Twin Modeling: Virtual replicas of batteries, motors, and drivetrains.
- Real-World Simulation: Tests heat, load, wear, and stress.
- Hardware-in-Loop: Real hardware tested in digital environments.
- AI & ML: Predicts performance and optimizes efficiency.
These features speed up development, cut costs, and reduce environmental impact, allowing Indian automakers to move from idea to production at record speed.
Empowering Startups and Strengthening India’s EV Base
For India’s growing base of EV startups and MSMEs, the cost of testing and validation has often been a major hurdle. This lab changes that. By giving smaller players access to digital testing tools that were once reserved for large OEMs, the ARAI–Micelio collaboration levels the playing field.
Mr. Shreyas Shibulal, Founder and Director of Micelio Mobility, described the project as a “fundamental shift” in how India approaches EV innovation. Startups can now validate designs, analyze performance, and refine products without heavy investments in physical infrastructure.
Key benefits include:
- Access to high-end testing at minimal cost.
- Faster turnaround from concept to production.
- Collaboration between government, academia, and industry.
- Development of solutions optimized for Indian conditions — from climate to terrain.
This initiative aligns with India’s broader goals under Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Digital Public Infrastructure, ensuring technology-led self-reliance in clean mobility.
Driving India’s Clean Mobility Mission Forward
Beyond technology, the Digital Twin Lab embodies a clear vision for India’s sustainable and future-ready mobility. It aligns perfectly with the Global Clean Mobility Summit 2025 theme, “Next Starts Now: Sustain and Scale,” highlighting the nation’s shift from planning to real-world execution.
Key aspects:
- Accelerates the transition from innovation concepts to market-ready solutions.
- Supports India’s push toward sustainable and intelligent mobility.
- Bridges advanced research with practical, real-world EV applications.
- Promotes a faster, stronger, and more collaborative ecosystem for startups, MSMEs, and OEMs.
Conclusion:
The ARAI–Micelio Digital Twin Lab is more than a technological achievement — it’s a milestone in India’s EV evolution. By merging the strengths of digital simulation, AI-based modeling, and collaborative innovation, it brings global-level research capabilities within India’s reach.
Backed by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and powered by the partnership between ARAI, Micelio Mobility, and IIT Guwahati, this initiative marks the beginning of a new era — one where India doesn’t just follow global trends in electric mobility but leads them. The future of clean mobility isn’t just around the corner anymore — it’s here, operational, and ready to drive India forward.