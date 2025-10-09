Ather Energy Launches Nationwide Service Carnival for Scooter Owners

Overview
- Dates: October 9th – 18th, 2025
- Free 15-Point Health Check for all Ather scooters
- Discounts on Services: Labour, brake pads, painted body parts, and polish
- Nationwide Reach: Over 400 service centres
Introduction
Ather Energy, India’s leading electric scooter maker, is hosting the Ather Service Carnival from October 9–18, 2025, offering free checks and discounts to keep scooters in top condition for worry-free festive rides. The initiative also celebrates Ather’s recent milestone of rolling out its 500,000th vehicle from the manufacturing plant.
15-Point Vehicle Health Check
Ather scooters undergo a comprehensive 15-point health check, covering:
- Brakes and tyres
- Suspension and steering
- Electronics and battery performance
- Overall scooter condition
This ensures scooters remain safe, reliable, and ride-ready.
Discounted Services
During the carnival, customers can enjoy attractive discounts:
- 10% off on paid labour and brake pads
- 15% off on painted body parts
- 20% off on polish services
These offers make maintenance affordable and convenient, encouraging owners to keep their scooters in peak condition.
Enhanced Service Experience
Ather focuses on making servicing easier and faster with:
- Ather Care Plans – prepaid, hassle-free maintenance
- Ather ExpressCare – faster servicing
- Gold Service Centres – premium facilities with quick turnaround
Network Expansion
Ather is also growing rapidly to improve accessibility and quality:
- 500+ Experience Centres nationwide, targeting 700 by FY26
- Two manufacturing plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu
- Upcoming Factory 3.0 in Bidkin, Maharashtra
This expansion ensures every customer can access reliable service and high-quality scooters.
Conclusion
The Ather Service Carnival ensures safety, convenience, and customer satisfaction with free checks, service discounts, and wide service coverage. It also highlights Ather’s milestone of 500,000 vehicles and prepares owners for smooth, worry-free festive rides.