2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 Video Review

One of the sportiest 150cc+ motorcycles on sale in India, the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been updated to meet the new BS6 norms. Known for its sprightly and high-revving performance, we tested the motorcycle on TVS’ track at their facility in Hosur to find out if the greener Apache’s racing DNA is still intact. Below is a detailed video review which should give you the lowdown:

Prices for the 2020 RTR 160 4V start from INR 99,950 (ex-showroom, India) for the rear drum brake variant and go up to INR 1,03,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec, twin-disc variant. Apart from cosmetic upgrades, which includes a new LED headlight and bigger LED DRLs the bike gets sturdier side panels and BS-VI compliant engine. In terms of design, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets new race graphics along with an all-new LED headlamp with claw-styled position lamps. The 2020 Apache range also features a new segment-first feature called GTT – (Glide Through Traffic) which helps during low-speed urban riding.

The Apache RTR 160 4V is fitted with a 159.7cc, single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that cranks out 16.02 PS of maximum power at 8,250 RPM and 14.12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In comparison to the BS4 bike, unlike its competition, the BS6 Apache 160 4V only loses 0.7 PS and 0.7 NM in the transition. The bike comes fitted with single-channel Super MOTO ABS. Unlike the RTR 200 4V, the smaller displacement version does not pack the SmartXonnect system. The digital display is identical to the BS4 bike and the console on the Apache RTR 160 4V continues to display ride-related information such as the tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, odometer and two trip meters. The display also records the achieved top speed and the 0-60 km/h time recorder.

The 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V comes fitted with a Glide Through Traffic (GTT) feature which aims to make the rider’s life easier in bumper-to-bumper traffic. It allows the bike to move forward gradually by just leaving the clutch lever, without any throttle input. The system works at a particular speed, and not at any RPM level, making it work on inclines too. The 160 4V also gets a feather-touch start system and is available in 3 paint schemes – Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black.