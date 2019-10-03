TVS Announces Roadside Assistance Program For The Apache RR 310

What used to be a facility reserved for cars until now, Roadside assistance will now be available for motorcycles. TVS has announced an exclusive ‘Limitless Assist – Road Side Assistance (RSA) program’ for customers of their flagship machine, the TVS Apache RR 310. The program will offer unlimited kilometres (towing and mechanical services) of roadside assistance for an entire year to new as well as existing customers. Called ‘Limitless Assist – RSA’, it ensures that the customers get quick and hassle-free service assistance in the event of any unexpected breakdown of the vehicle.

Starting October 2019, ‘Limitless Assist – RSA’ will be available free of cost to new customers for a period of one year which can later be renewed at an annual fee of Rs. 999. Existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers can avail the program of ‘Limitless Assist’ RSA at Rs. 999 annually. The renewal of the program can be done through select TVS Apache RR 310 dealerships. The roadside assistance program for TVS Apache RR 310 customers will be available through a 24X7 helpline for ensuring last mile assistance.

For those who own the RR 310 and find the need for assistance during a ride, can use the dedicated toll-free number for the RSA program – 1800 258 7111. Key services that will be offered under the program will include towing facility (in case of accidental or mechanical break-down), onsite mechanical assistance, and taxi benefit. Other benefits of the program include services such as tire/battery/key loss support, fuel assistance and message relay.

With more and more riders venturing out to explore the outdoors and the capabilities of their machines, such a facility will go a long way in offering peace of mind in case of a breakdown in the middle of nowhere. TVS is currently busy updating its entire lineup to be BS-VI ready and should begin to roll out updated bikes anytime soon. The Apache RTR 4V series could also get a few cosmetic updates to go along with the changes in the engine department. Likewise, the Apache RR 310 will be updated too and expect prices to go up marginally when the BS-VI bikes are launched.