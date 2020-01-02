2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 Video Review

TVS’ flagship RTR bike, the 200 4V has been updated to meet the upcoming BS6 norms. In addition to the upgrades for the engine, the bike also gets some cosmetic enhancements and a Bluetooth-compatible instrument cluster. We rode the bike at TVS’ test facility near Bangalore to tell you if the bike retains all its impressive qualities and also adds some more. Below is a detailed video review:

Talking about power, the 2020 Apache 200 4v BS6 comes fitted with a 197.75cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine which produces 20.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Compared to the fuel-injected BS4 bike, power and torque figures have dropped by just 0.5 PS and 1.8 Nm. Some of the other features include the recently launched SmartXonnect display, Dual-Channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and a Slipper Clutch. For the 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS claims a top speed of 127 km/h and a 0-60 acceleration of 3.9 seconds.

The front fascia of the 2020 model features a full LED headlight instead of the halogen unit on the BS-IV version. The rearview mirrors get a revision as well, and TVS claims that the new units are aerodynamically superior to the previous vehicle. 2020 200 4V also benefits from a new Glide Through Traffic (GTT) feature which keeps the vehicle moving at a particular speed (low speed), irrespective of the incline on the road, without any throttle input. All the rider has to do is leave the clutch lever. The updated Apache also gets a rear radial tyre, revised graphics and will now be available in 2 colours: Gloss Black and Pearl White.

Also Read: 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 Video Review

Prices for the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V begin at 1,24,000 (ex-showroom, India), which is a hike of approximately INR 12,000, compared to the BS4 bike. However, once all the other bikes in this segment are updated to meet the new norms, their prices will be hiked too. For that reason, the 2020 Apache 200 also offers a new Bluetooth-enabled display, an LED headlight and radial rear tyre for the extra money. Besides that, it still is one of the most enjoyable motorcycles to ride in the segment which hasn’t lost too many horses in the emission norms transition.