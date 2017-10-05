Audi A5 Sportback, A5 Cabriolet and S5 Sportback Launched In India

Audi has introduced the #A5BratPack in India by launching the Audi A5 Sportback, the Audi A5 Cabriolet and the Audi S5 Sportback. The powerful and flowing silhouette makes the trio truly aesthetic with abundant space inside. Beneath their skin, notably impressive traits include a newly developed suspension, high-performance drives, innovative infotainment solutions, Audi Virtual Cockpit and Audi Smartphone Interface.
The Audi A5 Sportback, the Audi A5 Cabriolet and the new Audi S5 Sportback are priced at INR 54,02,000, INR 67,51,000 and INR 70,60,000 respectively.
At a Glance:
Exterior
- Athletic design and outstanding aeroacoustics
- Wave-pattern shoulder line imparts emotional elegance
- Flatter and wider three-dimensionally modeled Singleframe grille
- LED headlights with ‘4 Eye design’
- LED rear lights with dynamic indicators
- Pronounced bulges over the wheel arches underscore the sporty DNA
- Panoramic sunroof in the Audi A5 Sportback and Audi S5 Sportback
- New one-touch opening function opens soft top fully automatic in 15 seconds or close it in 18 seconds – even while driving up to 50 km/h (A5 Cabriolet)
- Acoustic Hood (A5 Cabriolet)
- 45.72 cms (R18) Cast Aluminium alloy wheels, 5 spoke design
Interior
- Horizontal architecture of the instrument panel creates a sense of spaciousness
- Optional ambient lighting with 3 Colors and 30 combinations
- 480 liters (17.0 cu ft) of luggage capacity
- Leather steering wheel in 3-spoke design with multifunction plus and gear shift paddles
Comfort
- Front seats, electrically adjustable
- Driver Side memory function on the Audi S5
- Seat Upholstery in Leather/Leatherette on the Audi A5
- Seat Upholstery in Alcantara on the Audi S5
- 4 Way Lumbar Support
- Auto-release function
- 3-Zone deluxe automatic air conditioning
- Interior mirrors with automatic anti-glare action
- Exterior mirrors, electrically adjustable, heated, folded, automatic dimming
- Luggage compartment lid, electrically opening and closing (Audi A5 & S5)
Engines and drivetrain
Audi A5 Sportback
- 2.0 litre TDI engine churns out 140 kW (190 hp) of power
- 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 7.9 seconds
- Seven-Speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission
Audi S5 Sportback
- 3.0 litre TFSIq engine churns out 260 kW (354 hp) of power
- V6 turbo engine, 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.7 seconds
- Eight-Speed tiptronic, quattro all-wheel drive is standard
Audi A5 Cabriolet
- 2.0 litre TDIq engine churns out 140 kW (190 hp) of power
- 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 7.8 seconds
- Seven-Speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission, quattro all-wheel drive is standard
Infotainment
- Audi’s MMI Navigation plus with MMI Touch
- Audi Virtual Cockpit as standard, high-resolution TFT monitor 31.2 cms (12.3 inches)
- 10 GB of flash storage, 21.08 cms (8.3 inch) monitor with a resolution of 1,024 x 480 pixels
- Optional Audi Smartphone Interface
- Optional Bang & Olufsen Sound System with innovative 3D sound
Safety
- Full-size 6 airbags (on A5 Sportback)
- Full Size 4 Airbags on (A5 Cabriolet)
- Full Size 8 Airbags on (Audi S5)
- ABS , EBD & Traction Control
- Cruise Control
- Parking Aid Plus with Rear View Camera
- Tire pressure monitoring display
- ISOFIX child seat mounting
- Anti-theft wheel bolts
Performance
- quattro with self-locking center differential (On Audi A5 Cabriolet & Audi S5)
- Audi Drive Select
- New Electromechanical Power Steering
- Newly developed S sport suspension (Audi S5)
- Optional Sports Differential (Audi S5)