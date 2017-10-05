Audi A5 Sportback, A5 Cabriolet and S5 Sportback Launched In India

Audi has introduced the #A5BratPack in India by launching the Audi A5 Sportback, the Audi A5 Cabriolet and the Audi S5 Sportback. The powerful and flowing silhouette makes the trio truly aesthetic with abundant space inside. Beneath their skin, notably impressive traits include a newly developed suspension, high-performance drives, innovative infotainment solutions, Audi Virtual Cockpit and Audi Smartphone Interface.

The Audi A5 Sportback, the Audi A5 Cabriolet and the new Audi S5 Sportback are priced at INR 54,02,000, INR 67,51,000 and INR 70,60,000 respectively.

At a Glance:

Exterior

Athletic design and outstanding aeroacoustics

Wave-pattern shoulder line imparts emotional elegance

Flatter and wider three-dimensionally modeled Singleframe grille

LED headlights with ‘4 Eye design’

LED rear lights with dynamic indicators

Pronounced bulges over the wheel arches underscore the sporty DNA

Panoramic sunroof in the Audi A5 Sportback and Audi S5 Sportback

New one-touch opening function opens soft top fully automatic in 15 seconds or close it in 18 seconds – even while driving up to 50 km/h (A5 Cabriolet)

Acoustic Hood (A5 Cabriolet)

45.72 cms (R18) Cast Aluminium alloy wheels, 5 spoke design

Interior

Horizontal architecture of the instrument panel creates a sense of spaciousness

Optional ambient lighting with 3 Colors and 30 combinations

480 liters (17.0 cu ft) of luggage capacity

Leather steering wheel in 3-spoke design with multifunction plus and gear shift paddles

Comfort

Front seats, electrically adjustable

Driver Side memory function on the Audi S5

Seat Upholstery in Leather/Leatherette on the Audi A5

Seat Upholstery in Alcantara on the Audi S5

4 Way Lumbar Support

Auto-release function

3-Zone deluxe automatic air conditioning

Interior mirrors with automatic anti-glare action

Exterior mirrors, electrically adjustable, heated, folded, automatic dimming

Luggage compartment lid, electrically opening and closing (Audi A5 & S5)

Engines and drivetrain

Audi A5 Sportback

2.0 litre TDI engine churns out 140 kW (190 hp) of power

0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 7.9 seconds

Seven-Speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission

Audi S5 Sportback

3.0 litre TFSIq engine churns out 260 kW (354 hp) of power

V6 turbo engine, 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.7 seconds

Eight-Speed tiptronic, quattro all-wheel drive is standard

Audi A5 Cabriolet

2.0 litre TDIq engine churns out 140 kW (190 hp) of power

0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 7.8 seconds

Seven-Speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission, quattro all-wheel drive is standard

Infotainment

Audi’s MMI Navigation plus with MMI Touch

Audi Virtual Cockpit as standard, high-resolution TFT monitor 31.2 cms (12.3 inches)

10 GB of flash storage, 21.08 cms (8.3 inch) monitor with a resolution of 1,024 x 480 pixels

Optional Audi Smartphone Interface

Optional Bang & Olufsen Sound System with innovative 3D sound

Safety

Full-size 6 airbags (on A5 Sportback)

Full Size 4 Airbags on (A5 Cabriolet)

Full Size 8 Airbags on (Audi S5)

ABS , EBD & Traction Control

Cruise Control

Parking Aid Plus with Rear View Camera

Tire pressure monitoring display

ISOFIX child seat mounting

Anti-theft wheel bolts

Performance