Royal Enfield plans a new Andhra Pradesh manufacturing plant with Rs 2,500 crore investment

Royal Enfield is preparing for another big expansion in India. The company has announced plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of around Rs 2,500 crore. The new plant is expected to come up in Tada, located in the Tirupati district.
For Royal Enfield, this step comes at a time when demand for its motorcycles continues to stay strong across India and international markets. From the Classic 350 to the Interceptor 650, the brand has steadily grown over the last few years, and its current production setup is already running close to full capacity.
The new project will move ahead in phases and will depend on future demand and market conditions. Final approval from the company’s board is still pending.
The company has already secured land for the upcoming facility in Andhra Pradesh. Tada is slowly becoming an important industrial hub due to its location and connectivity.
The upcoming factory will support future motorcycle production and help the company prepare for upcoming products as well.
At present, Royal Enfield operates four manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu.
Key highlights –
- Existing production capacity stands at around 14.6 lakh units annually
- Current facilities are nearing full utilisation
- Expansion plans are already underway in Tamil Nadu too
Earlier this year, the company also announced a Rs 958 crore investment at its Cheyyar facility. That project is expected to increase annual production capacity to around 20 lakh units.
The Andhra Pradesh plant is expected to strengthen long-term manufacturing plans further.
Strong growth across markets
Royal Enfield has seen major growth not just in India, but across global markets too. The company now sells motorcycles in more than 80 countries.
Its international operations include CKD and assembly facilities in several markets.
- Brazil
- Thailand
- Nepal
- Bangladesh
- Argentina
- Colombia
Two assembly units are already operating in Brazil, while the remaining countries have one facility each.
The company also has technical centres in:
- Chennai
- Bruntingthorpe in the UK
These centres work on future products, engineering and development projects.
Retail network continues to grow
Royal Enfield has also expanded its dealership and service network in a big way over the years.
- More than 3,200 stores across India and global markets
- Over 100 retail and service outlets in Andhra Pradesh alone
- More than 1,200 direct and indirect jobs already created in the state
The company says Andhra Pradesh remains an important market for future growth and expansion.
Future motorcycles and expansion plans
Royal Enfield is currently working on several new motorcycles for different segments. The company is also preparing next-generation products for global markets.
There are reports of bigger twin-cylinder motorcycles under development, including models expected to use a new 750cc platform.
With more products likely in the future, additional production support becomes necessary. That is one of the key reasons behind this large investment.
The company has steadily expanded from being a retro motorcycle maker into a much bigger global brand with products across multiple categories.