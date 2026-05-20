Oben Rorr Evo Creates Massive Buzz With 25,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days!

Electric motorcycles are slowly getting more attention in India. Buyers now want better range, more performance and modern features in everyday bikes. Because of this, new electric motorcycles are seeing stronger demand than before.
The Oben Rorr Evo is a fresh example of that shift. The motorcycle has already crossed 25,000 bookings within just 15 days of launch. That is a strong response for a new electric motorcycle in India.
Oben launched the Rorr Evo last month. The company is offering an introductory price of Rs 99,999 ex showroom for the first 10,000 buyers. After that, the price will increase to Rs 1,24,999 ex showroom.
Customers can now make payments through the official website. Meanwhile, deliveries will begin from June 2026.
Battery And Performance
The Oben Rorr Evo uses a 9 kW IPMSM electric motor. It also gets a 3.4 kWh LFP battery pack.
The motorcycle delivers:
- 180 km IDC range
- 110 kmph top speed
- 0 to 40 kmph in 3 seconds
- 250 Nm wheel torque
The bike also supports fast charging. As a result, the battery can charge from 0 to 80 percent in around 90 minutes.
Oben has also given the battery an 8 year warranty. That could help many buyers feel more confident about ownership and long term usage.
In addition, the company says the motor is more compact than before while producing better performance.
Features And Technology
The Rorr Evo comes with several connected features for daily use. It also gets safety and convenience functions through the brand’s software platform.
Features include:
- 5 inch TFT colour display
- OTA updates
- Turn by turn navigation
- Geo fencing
- Remote immobilisation
- Fall detection
- Emergency SOS support
The motorcycle also gets SmartIQ technology. According to the company, this system can improve riding range by up to 15 percent in certain conditions.
Apart from technology, the bike also focuses on practicality. Buyers get a long seat along with 10 litres of storage space.
Showroom Network And Expansion
The company currently operates through more than 150 showrooms and service centres across India. Its network already covers over 100 cities and more than 18 states.
At the same time, expansion plans are already in place.
Future plans include:
- 200 more showrooms by FY27
- Dedicated Oben Care service centres
- Production capacity of 1 lakh motorcycles per year
The company also builds many important EV parts in house. This includes motors, battery packs, chargers, software systems and vehicle control units.
Because of this, production and supply could become easier as demand increases.
Growing Demand For Electric Motorcycles
Electric scooters still dominate the EV market in India. However, motorcycles are now slowly gaining momentum as well.
Many buyers now want electric bikes that offer stronger performance along with modern technology and everyday usability. The Rorr Evo seems to fit into that space quite well.
The strong booking numbers clearly show that customer interest in electric motorcycles is increasing
Also read – Oben Rorr Evo Launched at Rs 99,999 with 180 km Range