Skoda Auto India launches new ‘G.O.A.T’ campaign

Skoda has always been known for making cars that feel solid and fun to drive. From sharp steering to stable high-speed performance, the brand has built a strong image among driving enthusiasts in India. Now, the carmaker has added another achievement to that story with its new ‘G.O.A.T’ campaign.
Now, you might think G.O.A.T simply stands for Greatest Of All Time, but there’s a small twist here. For the brand, it stands for Greatest On A Track. Along with that, Skoda is also using the term S.O.A.T, short for Skoda On A Track. To kick things off, the brand went to the CoASTT racing circuit in Coimbatore and created a new multi-car relay record with five different models.
The record was monitored by both the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.
A total of five Skoda models took part in the relay run:
- Kylaq 1.0 AT
- Kushaq 1.5 DSG
- Slavia 1.5 DSG
- Kodiaq Selection L&K
- Octavia RS
Each car was driven one after another by different drivers in a continuous timed session. Even the pit lane driver swaps were included in the final timing.
The complete relay was finished in 12 minutes and 30.97 seconds.
Among all the cars, the Octavia RS posted the quickest lap around the 3.8 km circuit.
- Octavia RS – 2:10.85
- Kodiaq L&K – 2:26.34
- Slavia – 2:27.63
- Kushaq – 2:29.7
- Kylaq – 2:31.6
The interesting part here is the variety in the lineup. The fleet included compact SUVs, a sedan, a luxury SUV and a performance sedan. Despite being very different from each other, all five models delivered strong lap times during the relay.
Skoda says the campaign is not only about speed. The company also wants to show the balance between performance, handling, braking and safety across its lineup.
Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, said the motorsport DNA of the brand is present across every model and not limited to performance cars alone.
The campaign also connects with Skoda’s long motorsport history. The company has been involved in racing for more than 100 years. Its RS badge first appeared in 1975 with the Skoda 130 RS, which later became one of the brand’s most recognised performance cars.
Many of those sporty characteristics can still be felt in the current India lineup.
- Turbo petrol engines
- DSG automatic gearboxes
- Strong chassis balance
- High speed stability
- Sharp steering response
The campaign arrives at a time when the company is expanding strongly in India. Its sales network has now crossed more than 330 touchpoints spread across 182 cities.
Current models sold in India include:
- Kylaq
- Kushaq
- Slavia
- Kodiaq
- Octavia RS
The new G.O.A.T campaign adds a fresh performance angle to the brand image. Rather than talking only through specifications, the company used a real track challenge to show what its cars can do together on a racing circuit.