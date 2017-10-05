New 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR And Range Rover Sport Plug-in Hybrid Images, Price, Specs, Features and Details

The new Range Rover Sport will now be available with a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain in select markets and is claimed to deliver efficiency, capability and performance like never before. The reveal follows the news that from 2020 all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will have the option of electrification marking the next step on the British company’s electrification journey. In addition to the new petrol-electric hybrid options, every Range Rover Sport now has an enhanced design and new consumer technology. The flagship SVR now delivers 575hp, making it the fastest Range Rover to date with a 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds.

Range Rover Sport Plug-in Hybrid Engine And Performance

The latest Range Rover Sport is Jaguar Land Rover’s first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Badged P400e, the new model provides performance by combining a 300hp (221kW) 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with an 85kW electric motor. The 404hp (297kW) total available power output – available from the permanent four-wheel drive system – delivers 0-60mph in only 6.3 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds) and a maximum speed of 137mph. The SUV also packs 640Nm torque.

Drivers can select from two driving modes. First of the two is the Parallel Hybrid mode (the default driving mode) which is clamed to combine petrol and electric drive. The driver can optimise battery charge or fuel economy by utilising one of two charge management functions:

“SAVE” function which prevents the battery charge dropping below the level which has been selected

“Predictive Energy Optimisation (PEO)” function which, while entering a destination in the navigation system, utilises GPS altitude data to optimize the switch between electric motor and petrol engine.

Second is the Electric Vehicle (EV) mode enables the vehicle to run solely on the electric motor using the energy stored in the battery.

When rapid charging, a full charge can be achieved in 2 hours 45 minutes at home using a dedicated or 32amp wall box. The battery can be fully charged in 7 hours 30 minutes using the 10 amp home charging cable supplied as standard.

Range Rover Sport Plug-in Hybrid Design And Styling

At the front, the new design is enabled by intelligent Matrix Pixel LED headlights, sitting alongside a redesigned grille. Also at the front is a new bumper with a more aggressive profile. The new PHEV derivative also includes access to the 7Kw on-board charger hidden behind the Land Rover badge on the right of the grille.

Range Rover Sport Plug-in Hybrid Interiors And Features

Inside the cabin, the SUV features a new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system called ‘Blade’ by its developers. Two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens form the centrepiece of the cabin are claimed to offeran intuitive, engaging interface and unrivalled functionality.

In-car connectivity is enhanced with up to 12 power points, including two domestic plug sockets to keep laptops and other devices topped up. The introduction of the Jaguar Land Rover Activity Key allows customers to lock and unlock their vehicle without the need to carry a key fob.

The new Range Rover Sport also features Advanced Tow Assist which takes care of the difficult counter-steering required to position trailers accurately when reversing. The driver can simply guide the trailer into the desired space using the rotary controller for the Terrain Response 2 system.

The new Range Rover Sport also features Gesture sunblind which can be opened and closed by an advanced gesture control system that senses an occupant’s hand movement. All it takes to open the blind is a rearward swipe in front of the rear view mirror, and forwards to close. The Pixel-laser LED headlights provide greater luminance and intelligently blanks sections of LEDs to help to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers.

Those looking for the ultimate performance SUV will relish the potent new SVR derivative, which takes the Range Rover Sport into new territory. Power is up to 575hp, delivering the 0-60mph sprint in only 4.3 seconds, while bold design revisions and the increased use of carbon fibre construction make the new SVR more dramatic, faster and more agile than before.

Range Rover Sport Prices (UK)

Powertrain Fuel Type On The Road Price (from) 2.0L SD4 240HP SD4 HSE (with 20″ wheels) Diesel £61,315.00 SD4 HSE (with 19″, 21″ or 22″ wheels) Diesel £61,615.00 3.0L SDV6 306HP SDV6 HSE Diesel £65,145.00 SDV6 HSE Dynamic Diesel £70,445.00 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic Diesel £82,945.00 4.4L SDV8 339HP SDV8 Autobiography Dynamic Diesel £89,950.00 2.0L P300 Si4 300HP Si4 HSE Petrol £62,650.00 2.0L P400e PHEV 404HP P400e HSE Petrol PHEV £70,800.00 P400e HSE Dynamic Petrol PHEV £73,800.00 P400e Autobiography Dynamic Petrol PHEV £84,400.00 3.0L V6 S/C 340HP V6 S/C HSE Dynamic Petrol £66,715.00 5.0L V8 S/C 525HP V8 S/C Autobiography Dynamic Petrol £90,280.00 5.0L V8 S/C 575HP V8 S/C SVR Petrol £99,680.00