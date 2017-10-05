Ford India’s All-New 1.5-litre Ti-VCT Petrol Engine Will Power The Upcoming EcoSport

Ford India has unveiled its all-new 1.5-litre Ti-VCT, three-cylinder petrol engine for customers in India and around the world. Ford India’s engine factory at Sanand, Gujarat will take the lead in manufacturing this new family of petrol engines, both for domestic production as well as exports across the world. The engine will also have more than 80% parts sourced from Indian suppliers.

The latest 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine is powered by 3-cylinders along with technical solutions for improved performance and efficiency while are aimed at reducing size, weight and friction. The all-new 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine will stay true to Ford’s DNA and is claimed to be fun-to-drive while delivering improved fuel efficiency and a lower carbon footprint.

The Twin independent Variable Camshaft Timing (Ti-VCT) system on the new engine allows each intake and exhaust cam to function independently of each other as operating conditions change. This is aimed to deliver faster throttle response and better fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, the engine’s bore and stroke ratios have been optimised to produce higher torque at lower engine speeds, leading to a more enjoyable and agile drive in city traffic.

The all-new 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine will produce 123 PS of peak power and 150 Nm of torque. The engine will be introduced on New EcoSport later this year.

The all-new 1.5-litre Ti-VCT engine is also claimed to offer seven percent reduction in CO2 emissions and a similar improvement in fuel efficiency, through reductions in weight and size. The engine downsizes from four cylinders to a three-in-line formation, resulting in decreased weight, lower friction and is expected to deliver an overall 10 percent reduction in volume.

The aluminium engine block and cylinder head contribute to the weight reduction and better fuel economy. The exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head helps to heat up the catalyst faster, decreasing emissions. The variable oil pump can operate at a lower pressure at slower speeds with reduced friction loss, providing higher fuel economy.

Other optimised measures for better fuel efficiency include:

Crankshaft off-set from cylinder centre line — improves both performance and fuel efficiency

Centered spark plugs — promotes more standardised and efficient combustion

Coil-on-plug system — delivers better combustion and quicker engine start

The all-new Ti-VCT engine’s balance shaft is supported by hydrodynamic bearings and works to eliminate natural first-order vibrations typical in standard three-cylinder engines. A belt-in oil primary drive system contributes to further reductions in both noise and friction. Other NVH improvements include:

Valve actuation system with hydraulic lash adjusters and roller finger followers —reducing friction

Acoustic-isolation system — cuts down on engine noise

Are you excited to see the new engine? Let us know your views through the comments section below.