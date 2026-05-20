Suzuki Burgman 150 Unveiled Overseas – Could This Be The Premium Scooter India Wants?

A lot of scooter buyers in India know the Burgman Street as a practical everyday machine with comfortable seating and good road presence. Now, Suzuki has taken off the wraps from a much bigger version overseas called the Burgman 15, and it looks far more serious than the scooter we get here.
The new model has been revealed in Colombia and carries a proper maxi scooter layout. It gets a larger body, a stronger engine, more features and bigger wheels. The styling also feels sharper and more premium than the India-spec Burgman Street 125.
The front section gets an entirely fresh look. There is a split LED headlamp setup along with a projector unit placed in the centre. The daytime running lights give the scooter a more aggressive face, while the wider apron adds to the road presence.
From the side, the scooter looks much larger than the Burgman Street sold in India. It uses a centre spine chassis layout, which is common in bigger maxi scooters. The footboard area gets stepped sections, and the seat looks long and wide for both rider and pillion comfort.
- Split LED headlamp setup
- Projector lighting unit
- Chunky body panels
- Stepped single-piece seat
- Large split grab rails
The rear design also looks cleaner and more premium compared to the smaller Burgman.
Bigger wheels and hardware
One major change is the wheel setup. The Burgman 15 rides on 14-inch alloy wheels at both ends, unlike the smaller wheels seen on the Indian Burgman Street.
This setup is expected to improve stability and ride quality.
For suspension, it gets:
- Telescopic front forks
- Dual rear shock absorbers
Other details include:
- 760 mm seat height
- 145 kg kerb weight
- 8-litre fuel tank
The scooter also gets a larger underseat storage area, which looks much roomier than the India-spec model.
Engine and performance
Suzuki has equipped the Burgman 15 with a bigger 149cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine.
Key numbers –
- 14.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm
- 14.2 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm
Compared to the Burgman Street 125, this scooter offers noticeably more performance. It is designed for riders who want stronger acceleration and better highway capability without moving to a motorcycle.
The scooter also gets an idle stop-start system, which helps improve fuel efficiency in traffic conditions.
Features and technology
Suzuki has packed this scooter with several premium features. The equipment list feels closer to what buyers now expect from bigger premium scooters.
These include –
- Full colour TFT display
- Smartphone connectivity
- Turn-by-turn navigation
- Keyless ignition
- USB-C charging port
Safety features are also stronger here.
- Dual-channel ABS
- Rear disc brake
- Switchable traction control
- LED lighting setup
The traction control system is a rare feature in this segment and adds extra confidence on slippery roads.
India launch possibility
Right now, there is no confirmation about an India launch. The scooter market here is still dominated by 110cc and 125cc models, which sell in much larger numbers.
Still, the Burgman name already has strong recognition in India. Buyers are also slowly moving towards more premium scooters with bigger engines and extra features.
If launched here in the future, the Burgman 150 could sit against models like:
- Yamaha Aerox 155
- Hero Xoom 160
It may attract riders looking for comfort and practicality along with a bigger scooter feel.