The New Nissan Kicks Against the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and Renault Captur December 11, 2018 | Videh Vora The new Nissan Kicks is here and it will be aiming to go against vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and the Renault Captur. We compare the specs of these cars on paper and here is where the Kicks stands. For this comparison, we shall consider the top of the line diesel engines of each car, let us start with the engines and performance figures. Nissan Kicks Renault Captur Renault Duster Hyundai Creta Engine capacity 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.6-litre Power figure 108 hp 108 hp 108 hp 126 hp Peak torque 245 Nm 240 Nm 245 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual -6-speed manual -6-speed manual

-5-speed AMT -6-speed manual

-6-speed automatic The Creta seems to be the winner here with a larger engine but the torque figures are almost at par with the others. The Kicks, unfortunately, misses out on an automatic gearbox. The Duster offers an AMT but the Creta uses a proper torque converter which is much better than an AMT gearbox. Now let us compare the dimensions of the cars. Nissan Kicks Renault Captur Renault Duster Hyundai Creta Length 4,384 mm 4,329 mm 4,315 mm 4,270 mm Width 1,813 mm 1,813 mm 1,822 mm 1,780 mm Height 1,656 mm 1,619 mm 1,695 mm 1,630 mm Wheelbase 2,673 mm 2,673 mm 2,673 mm 2,590 mm Ground clearance 210 mm 210 mm 205 mm 198 mm The Kicks is the largest car in this segment, even longer and taller than its sibling, the Renault Captur. Even the ground clearance is the best in the segment. With a wheelbase of 2,673 mm, the car also offers great space in the interior. Nissan Kicks Renault Captur Renault Duster Hyundai Creta Headlights Automatic Automatic Manual Manual Traction control Yes No No No 360-degree camera Yes No No No ABS Yes with EBD Yes with EBD Yes with EBD Yes with EBD Hill start assist Yes Yes No Yes

The Kicks scores big on features, it also offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. For more information on the Nissan Kicks click here to read our article on this SUV. What would you prefer amongst these cars? Let us know in the comments. Below is a video of us reviewing the car in Hindi, stay tuned for an in-depth review of this car.

Prices for the Nissan Kicks will be announced at launch, which will in all probability, happen next month. Early indications suggest that it will be priced aggressively as Nissan will want to capture lost ground for its renewed approach towards the Indian car market. Above is a quick Hindi review, until a proper one comes out. Stay tuned!