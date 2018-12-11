Trending:
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Races to 5 lakh Sales, Creates New Record
The New Nissan Kicks Against the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and Renault Captur

The new Nissan Kicks is here and it will be aiming to go against vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and the Renault Captur. We compare the specs of these cars on paper and here is where the Kicks stands. For this comparison, we shall consider the top of the line diesel engines of each car, let us start with the engines and performance figures.

Kicks vs Captur vs Duster vs Creta

Nissan KicksRenault CapturRenault DusterHyundai Creta
Engine capacity1.5-litre1.5-litre1.5-litre1.6-litre
Power figure108 hp108 hp108 hp126 hp
Peak torque245 Nm240 Nm245 Nm260 Nm
Transmission6-speed manual-6-speed manual-6-speed manual
-5-speed AMT		-6-speed manual
-6-speed automatic

The Creta seems to be the winner here with a larger engine but the torque figures are almost at par with the others. The Kicks, unfortunately, misses out on an automatic gearbox. The Duster offers an AMT but the Creta uses a proper torque converter which is much better than an AMT gearbox. Now let us compare the dimensions of the cars.

2017 – Nouveau Renault DUSTER

Nissan KicksRenault CapturRenault DusterHyundai Creta
Length4,384 mm4,329 mm4,315 mm4,270 mm
Width1,813 mm1,813 mm1,822 mm1,780 mm
Height1,656 mm1,619 mm1,695 mm1,630 mm
Wheelbase2,673 mm2,673 mm2,673 mm2,590 mm
Ground clearance210 mm210 mm205 mm198 mm

The Kicks is the largest car in this segment, even longer and taller than its sibling, the Renault Captur. Even the ground clearance is the best in the segment. With a wheelbase of 2,673 mm, the car also offers great space in the interior.

New Renault Captur static shots (13)

Nissan KicksRenault CapturRenault DusterHyundai Creta
HeadlightsAutomaticAutomaticManualManual
Traction controlYesNoNoNo
360-degree cameraYesNoNoNo
ABSYes with EBDYes with EBDYes with EBDYes with EBD
Hill start assistYesYesNoYes

New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift (4)

Also Read: Nissan’s First Ever Global Digital Hub Inaugurated in Kerala

The Kicks scores big on features, it also offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. For more information on the Nissan Kicks click here to read our article on this SUV. What would you prefer amongst these cars? Let us know in the comments. Below is a video of us reviewing the car in Hindi, stay tuned for an in-depth review of this car.

Prices for the Nissan Kicks will be announced at launch, which will in all probability, happen next month. Early indications suggest that it will be priced aggressively as Nissan will want to capture lost ground for its renewed approach towards the Indian car market. Above is a quick Hindi review, until a proper one comes out. Stay tuned!

