Nissan’s First Ever Global Digital Hub Inaugurated in Kerala

Close on the heels of making a fresh start in the Indian car space with their Kicks, Nissan’s first ever Global Digital Hub was inaugurated in the country. The state of the art facility located in Kerala’s IT hub, Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram will be the first of kind in a number of software and information technology development centers in Asia, Europe North America and Latin America.

These centers will drive digital transformation for Nissan’s business by placing digital technology at the heart of key operations and services. The hub in Thiruvananthapuram will allow Nissan to provide application portfolio management, best-in-class user experiences, product development capabilities, data science, cyber security and connectivity as the automotive industry evolves, with growing use of autonomous, connected and electric vehicle technology.

This facility just goes on to show that Nissan India is committed towards the Indian car market and with relevant and up to date products like the Kicks, they’re on the right course. The car maker will also ramp up its dealer and service network in the country, while at the same time, introduce new products from their vast global portfolio which will reinforce Nissan’s new vigorous strategy for India.

The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of K.J. Alphons – Minister of State for Tourism; Mr. Kenji Hiramatsu – Japanese Ambassador to India; Shashi Tharoor – MP Thiruvananthapuram; and Mr. Tony Thomas, Chief Information Officer of Nissan. Inaugurating the facility, Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister for the Government of Kerala said, “Nissan coming to Thiruvananthapuram marks the beginning of a new era for Kerala IT. We will do our best to ensure Kerala proves to be Nissan’s second home after Japan.”

The Minister of State for Tourism, Shri K.J. Alphons, emphasised on the need to support common developmental goals of the state. He said, “The Government of India is keen and proactive in supporting investments in technology sector and that has contributed to Nissan’s decision to setup their first Global Digital Hub in India.”

His Excellency, Mr. Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India, said, “Japan-India relations have never been as strong as they are today based on the trust between our two prime ministers. During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan in October, both governments agreed on Digital Partnership and the cooperation in the field of IT. I deeply welcome Nissan’s establishment of Digital Hub in Kerala to take advantage of India’s high-level IT talents. I hope that this partnership helps to drive forward the future of innovation, technology collaboration and talent sharing between our two great nations.”