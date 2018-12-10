Meet the Indian-Spec Nissan Kicks SUV And All Its Features And Specs – 50+ Images

Nissan has finally come with a new product after a long time period in the Indian market. We are a market that loves SUVs, not only for the commanding driving position they have to offer but also for the high ground clearance which is needed to tackle our roads. Maybe that is why the car maker thought that it would make sense to offer a new SUV in our market. Called the Nissan Kicks, this model has been around for quite some time in the international market but Nissan claims to have made some serious changes to the car, making it more suitable for our driving conditions. Here are some images of the car and stay tuned for an in-depth review, coming your way very soon.

We have already talked about the exterior design of the car, click here to read more about it. The interiors of the Kicks means business and follow a black-brown colour scheme. The seats are covered in premium materials and get a diamond stitch pattern. The door pads also get some soft-touch material and so does the dashboard. At the centre of the dashboard is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will also project a 360-degree view of the car to help in parking. The dash also gets faux carbon fibre inserts at certain places.

Top end trims get premium leather upholstery.

The Kicks also comes with automatic climate control, the buttons and dials of which have been also seen in the Renault Captur. Another part from the Renault parts bin is the start/stop button which is placed below the climate control buttons in the centre console. Some more features include

#LED projector headlamps and DRLs # Aspheric ORVMs to avoide blind spot #intelligent traction control #Cruise Control # Auto headlamps #Cornering Fog Lamps # ABS with EBD and Brake Assist #Eco Mode # Hill Start Assist # Best-in-class turning radius # Android Auto and CarPlay compatibility with voice recognition for Siri and Ok Google #360 degree camera #Nissan Connect # Rain sensing wipers #Cooled Glovebox

The rear offers a good amount of space and the knee room and headroom are sufficient even for taller passengers. Rear passengers also get an armrest with twin cup holders and two AC vents at the centre. Below the AC vent is a power socket which can be used for a variety of purposes.

The second bench offers decent space.

At the front end of the car are aggressive looking headlight clusters which get boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. The low beam and fog lamps get LED illumination too while the high beam is taken care of by halogen bulbs. The rear also gets conventional lighting but an LED boomerang element has been added. The car comes with a class-leading ground clearance of 210 mm which will help the car navigate bad roads with ease. Moreover, the roof rails on the top end can handle a load of up to 100 kilograms.

Tech Specs

Dimensions: (L) 4384 mm, (W) 1813 mm, (H) 1656 mm (with roof rails), Wheelbase: 2,673 mm Fuel capacity: 50 litres, Turning radius: 5.2 m, Boot space: 400 litres

Petrol Engine: 1.5 H4K Petrol, 1498 cc, 106 Ps @ 5,600 rpm, 142 Nm @ 4,000 rpm; 5-speed manual gearbox

Diesel Engine: 1.5 K9K Dci, 1461cc, 110 PS@ 3850 rpm, 240 Nm@ 1750 rpm; 6-speed manual gearbox

The roof rails can carry a load of up to 100 kilograms.

The Kicks will be Available with 2 engine options, there are a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol. The oil burner will come with a six-speed stick shift as standard while the petrol will be offered with a five-speed gearbox. When launched, the car will go against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and Renault Captur. Pricing of the car will be out when the car is launched very soon, so stay tuned. Do check out the images of the car below.