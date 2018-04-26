Hero MotoCorp Increase Prices Of Its Products By Up To INR 625

With the new financial year beginning from April 1, 2018, numerous automobile companies have announced a price hike across their range of products.

Rising input cost has forced manufacturers to increase the prices of their products and the latest to join the list is Hero MotoCorp. Bringing home a Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler will be marginally expensive as the two-wheeler brand has made an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with immediate effect.

The upward revision in the prices has been done to partially off-set the consistently rising input costs, including the prices of commodities. The increase in the prices of the two-wheelers is up to INR 625. The exact quantum of the increase will vary, basis the model and the specific market. Visit a showroom near you to know the latest prices in your city.