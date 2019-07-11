You Can Now Book A New Revolt RV 400 On Amazon

The Indian automobile industry is now witnessing the advent of electricity-powered vehicles. While we already had a number of scooters being used in this segment, Hyundai brought a car as well in the mix with the launch of the Kona. Completing the package is an all-electric motorcycle from Revolt. Their first product for our market, the RV400 can now be pre-booked on leading e-commerce portal, Amazon. Amazon now lists the electric motorcycle on their website and anyone can pre-book it for a sum of INR 1,000 which would be later adjusted against your confirmed order. Buyers can confirm their booking after the price of the bike is revealed later this month and will be paid the booking amount back in case of a cancellation.

Equipped with a number of unique features, the RV400 will initially be made available only in the cities of Delhi and Pune. Other major metropolitan cities will get this product in the coming months. Revolt IntelliCorp has come up with an ingenious method to tackle the biggest challenge for electric vehicles – charging. The RV400 0ffers 4 different ways of charging your battery juice. Apart from your regular onboard charging, customers can also remove the battery to charge it up at a place of their convenience, get a new, charged battery at a mobile swap station, and even order a battery pack to any location, just like how you would order food.

The bike will also come with a geofencing feature, limiting the bike from going beyond a particular distance if you wish to do so. Another feature offered is the ability to choose from various exhaust notes to suit your own taste, from a bike that actually makes no sound of its own. Apart from all this, Revolt also teased us with one more feature the RV400 will get. This motorcycle can be switched on or off by means of your smartphone through an app. It seems that Revolt has also integrated a voice command feature to do the same, going by the teaser. We shall find out more about this feature and the price of this bike at the launch event which is scheduled to take place by the end of July, stay tuned.