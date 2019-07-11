Harley Davidson Dealers Are Selling Demo Bikes At Heavy Discounts

Harley Davidson Motorcycles is currently offering its range of demo bikes on sale with mouth-watering discounts. The dealerships of the American brand is perhaps doing this to get rid of their old bike to make way for the new BS-VI compliant motorcycles. Before we get BS-VI compliant cruisers in our market, the BS-IV models will be given new homes. Along with the discounts, the dealerships are also offering attractive finance schemes and have listed the EMI cost on purchase of any of these demo motorcycles. Premium motorcycle brand Triumph too, is offering such discounts on their range of demo motorcycles.

The Street 750 is the only 2018 model year motorcycle listed in this scheme. It attracts a discount of INR 1,08,600. The other motorcycles in the list are a Street Rod, Street Bob, Fat Bob and Fat Boy, all of which were manufactured in the year of 2017. These lovely cruisers come with a discount of INR 1,30,600; INR 2,53,600; INR 2,93,800 and 3,67,000 respectively. The down payment of the motorcycles ranges from INR 28,466 to INR 79,723 and customers can choose between 36 months or 60 months of the payment time periods. The minimum EMI cost is INR 11,779 to INR 38,388. If you have been wanting to buy one of these motorcycles, now is the time and you better hurry considering the bikes would not be in showrooms with such attractive pricing for too long.

Moving over cruisers, the iconic American bike maker has now partnered up with Zhejiang Qianjiang. This Chinese company is a renowned motorcycle manufacturer and currently owns Benelli as well. As part of this partnership, Harley would be making a 338 cc motorcycle for Asian markets. This bike would use a bored-out version of the Benelli TNT 300 engine, which happens to be a parallel twin. Not only the engine, but even other parts, including the trellis frame, suspension components, brake components and other parts too, would be taken from the Benelli parts bin. When launched, this bike would be the most affordable model in the Harley Davidson line-up, a place currently held by the Street 750 motorcycle. Stay tuned for more news on this new affordable Harley Davidson.