Yokohama GEOLANDAR A/T Gets White-Letter Styling, Local Production Begins

For modern SUV owners, a tyre is far more than a functional component that keeps the vehicle in motion. It serves as a key styling element, particularly for vehicles frequently driven on road trips and off-road expeditions. Responding to this trend, Yokohama India is enhancing the visual appeal of its popular GEOLANDAR A/T range by introducing distinctive white lettering on the sidewall.
The company has started local production of the 15-inch GEOLANDAR A/T at its plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The tyre was previously sold in India as an imported product.
New white-letter design
The new version gets an Outline White Letter finish. The white lettering stands out against the black sidewall and gives the tyre a more rugged appearance.
The 15-inch version is currently offered in two sizes. Yokohama says it is suitable for SUVs and utility vehicles such as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Bolero.
Some key points include:
- 15-inch GEOLANDAR A/T
- Outline White Letter sidewall
- Made in India
- Two sizes currently available
- Suitable for SUVs and utility vehicles
- Local production at Visakhapatnam
The GEOLANDAR A/T has an all-terrain character and is suited to rough roads and off-road use. Yokohama also says the tyre offers a balance between comfort and everyday usability.
More sizes planned
The local production programme will be expanded in the coming year. Yokohama India plans to add 16-inch, 17-inch and 18-inch sizes to the locally manufactured GEOLANDAR A/T range in 2027.
This will bring the tyre to more SUVs with different wheel sizes. The company is also increasing the share of locally produced GEOLANDAR products in India.
Gaurav Mahajan, Head of Marketing and OE Sales at Yokohama India, said that SUV ownership is becoming closely linked with lifestyle and personal expression. According to the company, the GEOLANDAR A/T white-letter design is aimed at owners who want their SUV to have a stronger visual character.
Made in Visakhapatnam
Yokohama India operates manufacturing facilities in New Delhi and Visakhapatnam. The company is part of Japan-based Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. Its Indian portfolio includes tyres for passenger cars, SUVs, commercial vehicles and other applications.
The locally produced GEOLANDAR A/T also fits the growing use of SUVs for weekend drives, outdoor trips and rough-road journeys. The white sidewall lettering adds a visual touch, while the all-terrain construction keeps the tyre suited to the kind of driving expected from rugged SUVs.
With production already started in the 15-inch category and larger sizes planned for 2027, the GEOLANDAR A/T is set to have a wider locally made range in India. For Jimny and Bolero owners, the new white-letter finish also adds a distinct look to the side profile.