Is Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Finally Launching On October 15?

A few months ago, reports started circulating about a CNG version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Now, with Mahindra teasing a new product debut for October 15, that possibility has returned to the spotlight. While the company has not officially confirmed, the XUV 3XO CNG is widely expected to be the model making its appearance.
If launched, this will become the fourth powertrain option for the XUV 3XO, joining the existing petrol, diesel, and electric variants. It would also mark Mahindra’s first factory-fitted CNG passenger vehicle in India.
What engine could be used?
The CNG version is expected to utilize Mahindra’s 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol MPFI engine. In the standard petrol XUV 3XO, this motor produces 111 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque.
Naturally, the CNG setup will likely result in slightly lower performance figures.
- Expected Engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol
- Cylinders: Three
- Petrol Output: 111 PS
- Petrol Torque: 200 Nm
- Expected Gearbox: Manual
- Automatic Gearbox: Possible
Mahindra will likely make specific adjustments to the suspension, ECU calibration, and other mechanical parts to accommodate the CNG system. These changes should help the compact SUV handle the extra weight of the hardware and the unique characteristics of the fuel.
What about the CNG tank?
One important question will be the placement of the CNG tank. A tank in the boot could reduce luggage space, although Mahindra could use a twin-cylinder arrangement to make better use of the available area.
Tata and Hyundai already use twin-cylinder CNG layouts in some of their vehicles. Whether Mahindra follows the same route or chooses a conventional single-cylinder system will be known only after the vehicle is officially shown.
The company could also offer the CNG version with an automatic gearbox. CNG automatic cars have become more common in India, although a manual gearbox is still more likely at launch.
Could there be design changes?
The XUV 3XO was introduced in 2024 and has since received additional variants, including the REVX and REVX Edge trims. There have also been reports of a minor update for the SUV.
Possible changes could include small styling revisions and equipment additions, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
The XUV 3XO currently competes with:
- Tata Nexon
- Maruti Suzuki Brezza
- Hyundai Venue
- Kia Sonet
Among these rivals, the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza already have factory-fitted CNG versions.
Why would Mahindra consider CNG?
Mahindra had earlier indicated that it did not plan to introduce CNG vehicles and wanted to keep its product range more performance-oriented. However, increasing CNG demand and upcoming CAFE 3 regulations could have changed the situation.
The XUV 3XO currently starts at Rs 7.79 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.04 lakh, ex-showroom. The CNG version is expected to sit within this price range, although the exact figure is not known.
Mahindra has not officially confirmed that the October 15 product is the XUV 3XO CNG. The teaser has only created speculation around the SUV. More details should be clear when Mahindra reveals the new product on October 15.