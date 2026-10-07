Vingroup, Alstom Sign Deal for 200 Driverless Metro Trainsets in Hanoi

A metro ride in a busy city can make a big difference to daily travel. Hanoi is now planning a much larger urban rail network, and a new agreement between Vingroup and Alstom could play an important part in that expansion.
The two companies have signed a contract for 200 Metropolis metro trainsets, along with a technology licence that will help develop local train manufacturing and assembly in Vietnam.
What does the agreement include?
The trains will be new-generation five-car metro trainsets. They will be fully automated and driverless, using GoA4 automation, which is the highest level of metro automation.
Some of the main features include:
- Aluminium car bodies to reduce weight and energy use
- Wide-body design for more interior space
- Higher passenger capacity
- Regenerative and disc braking systems
- Fully automated driverless operation
- Technology transfer for local production
The agreement also divides production between France and Vietnam.
First 83 trains to be made in France
Alstom will design and manufacture the first 83 trainsets at its Valenciennes Petite-Forêt facility in France.
The remaining 117 trainsets will be manufactured and assembled in Vietnam by Vingroup. Alstom will support this part of the programme with engineering expertise, tooling and key components.
This arrangement will also help Vingroup develop local capabilities in metro train production.
Hanoi has bigger plans for urban rail
The 200 trainsets are part of a much larger plan for Hanoi’s public transport system. Under the city’s 2045 vision, the urban rail network is planned to reach 979 km across 18 lines.
The planned network is expected to become an important part of Hanoi’s public transport system while helping address traffic congestion and pollution.
Urban rail is also expanding across Vietnam, with several metro projects planned in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
A step towards local rail manufacturing
For Vingroup, the agreement goes beyond supplying trains. The technology licence and local assembly programme could help build more rail manufacturing capabilities within Vietnam.
For Alstom, the deal adds another major project in a market where urban rail development is growing.
The companies have not announced a delivery timeline for the 200 trainsets yet. Still, the agreement marks a significant step in Hanoi’s long-term metro expansion plans.