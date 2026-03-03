Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition Arrives at Rs 2.10 Lakh With Bold Retro Style

There is something about a deep red motorcycle which immediately attracts attention. Yezdi seems to know this well. The brand has now introduced the Roadster Red Wolf edition in India with a price tag of Rs 2.10 lakh ex showroom Delhi. It sits near the top of the Roadster line up, which starts at Rs 1.92 lakh.
The Red Wolf is based on the regular Roadster. There are no engine or hardware changes. What you get is a new look that leans heavily on classic Yezdi colours from the past.
The highlight is the rich red paint spread across the fuel tank, side panels and mudguards. Chrome has been added on parts like the exhaust, engine area and handlebars. The seat is finished in brown and retains the modular setup. Riders can use it as a solo seat or attach the pillion section when needed.
Design details carried over from the regular Roadster include
- Sculpted fuel tank with knee recesses
- Wide rear fender and hugger
- Twin barrel exhaust
- LED headlamp and LED indicators
- Bobber style rear section
- Large flyscreen
Yezdi also claims that the bike gets one of the widest rear tyres in its segment. The 16 inch wire spoke wheels continue and give it a proper cruiser stance.
Mechanically, nothing has changed. The Red Wolf uses the same 334cc Alpha2 liquid cooled engine paired with a 6 speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch. It generates 29.1 PS and 29.6 Nm of torque. The setup is tuned for steady performance rather than sharp acceleration.
The Roadster has a 12.5 litre fuel tank and a claimed range of around 350 km on a full tank. Seat height is 795 mm. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin rear shocks at the rear. Dual channel ABS and disc brakes at both ends are standard.
Bookings are open at authorised Jawa Yezdi dealerships across India.
Buyers of the Red Wolf also receive an Ownership Assurance Programme including
- 4 year or 50,000 km standard warranty
- Extended warranty option up to 6 years
- Roadside assistance for up to 8 years
- AMC plans up to 5 years
- Support across more than 450 touchpoints nationwide
The Roadster Red Wolf does not change the formula. It keeps the same engine and setup but adds a stronger visual identity. For riders who prefer classic red with plenty of chrome, this edition gives them a fresh reason to consider the Roadster.