Suzuki e Access Now on Rent From 24 Hours to 1 Year, Ride the Rs 1.88 Lakh EV Without Buying

Suzuki Motorcycle India has tied up with Royal Brothers Rentals to offer the new Suzuki e Access electric scooter on rent and subscription. This is Suzuki’s first electric scooter in India, and now customers can use it without buying it outright.
Under this partnership, the e Access can be rented from as little as 24 hours. Plans also go all the way up to one year. This provides flexibility to consumers who are interested in a short trial, a monthly commute option or a longer commitment without the pressure to own.
The rental service has begun in seven cities:
- Bengaluru
- Hyderabad
- Ahmedabad
- Visakhapatnam
- Bhubaneswar
- Jaipur
- Gurugram
Bookings and subscriptions will be managed by Royal Brothers Rentals and its existing network.
The Suzuki e Access comes with a 3.07 kWh battery pack. It generates 4.1 kW of power and 15 Nm of torque. The riding range is claimed to be 95 km and the top speed is 71 kmph. It supports fast charging, taking the battery from 0 to 80 percent in about 1 hour and 12 minutes.
Key hardware details include:
- Underbone frame
- Front disc brake
- Alloy wheels
- Tubeless tyres
- Telescopic Front Suspension
- Swingarm type rear suspension
- Full LED lighting
On the feature side, the scooter offers:
- Colour TFT display
- Keyless system
- Suzuki Drive Mode Selector
- USB charging port
- Hazard switch
- Answer Back function
- Multi function starter switch
The subscription model also helps to address common concerns. Riders can test real world range, check the convenience of charging in apartments, understand the cost of maintenance and more. Insurance and breakdown processes will be handled under the rental agreement terms.
Suzuki has said more models from its lineup could be included in the program later. For now, the focus is on providing more people access to its electric scooter on a flexible plan.
The e Access may be on the expensive side when compared with some rivals, but this rental option eliminates the large upfront payment. It gives buyers a chance to experience electric mobility without concern for resale value or long term battery life.
This move also puts Suzuki in the growing space of mobility subscription in India. With changing ownership patterns in cities, this could help the brand to reach new customers at a faster rate.