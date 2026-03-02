Maruti Brezza completes 10 years in India!

For many, buying a car is rarely just about metal and features. It is about trust, habits and how a vehicle fits into everyday life. That is exactly where the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has built its story over the last ten years.
Launched in 2016 as the Vitara Brezza, the SUV came at the right time. Indian buyers were moving away from small hatchbacks and wanted something taller, tougher and still easy to live with. The Brezza provided them with that balance. Over the years, it did more than just sell well. It helped turn the compact SUV space one of the biggest parts of the car market. Today, this segment accounts for 31 percent of total passenger vehicle sales.
What makes the Brezza stand out is consistency. It has remained in the top ten selling cars of India for a full decade. Even now with a facelift on the way, the current model continues to post strong monthly numbers. That type of run is not common in a fast changing market.
The Brezza has also evolved while not losing its identity. It has seen two generations, with updates to design, features and safety. Maruti says 56% of buyers already have the Brezza in mind before stepping into a showroom. That level of recall doesn’t come easily.
Under the bonnet, the current Brezza uses a 1.5 litre petrol engine with Smart Hybrid tech. It produces 103 hp and 139 Nm torque and is available with 5 speed manual or 6 speed automatic. There is also a factory-fitted CNG option for those buyers who are more concerned with running costs. With a claimed efficiency of 25.51 km per kg, it is still a popular choice for daily use. The underbody CNG tank layout also helps to save usable boot space.
Beyond the drivetrain, the latest generation Brezza also offers features that buyers now expect in this segment. These include six airbags, Electronic Stability Program with Hill Hold Assist as standard, a 360-degree camera, electric sunroof, Head-Up Display and the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with surround sound.
Safety has played its part too. The Brezza has received 4 star Global NCAP protection for adult occupants. Over the years, the model has won 28 major awards including Indian Car of the Year in 2017.
Maruti is now working on the next update. The 2026 Brezza facelift has been spotted testing and is expected to bring design changes, a larger touchscreen and possibly ADAS. Engine options are likely to remain familiar, with reports also pointing to a new turbo petrol in the future.