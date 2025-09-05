Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Smash 20,000 Sales in Just 5 Months – A Turning Point for India’s EVs

Key Takeaways
- 20,000 units sold in five months – a record-breaking milestone
- 9.3 crore km already driven on Indian roads, proving long-distance reliability
- Real-world range above 500 km with ultra-fast 20-minute charging
- Massive savings vs ICE SUVs – up to ₹13.5 lakh over five years
Introduction
Mahindra has just given India’s EV story a serious boost. Its new-generation electric SUVs — the BE 6 and XEV 9e — have clocked over 20,000 sales in only five months. Together, the two SUVs have already covered a staggering 9.3 crore kilometres across India, highlighting the rapid pace of electric adoption in the SUV market.
This is not just about sales figures. It’s about changing mindsets. These SUVs are being welcomed as primary family cars — not just a second option for city commutes. Let’s dive into what makes them such a game-changer.
Breaking the Old EV Perception
For a long time, EVs in India were considered “short-distance only” machines. Range anxiety and slow charging meant they weren’t trusted for long trips. Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e are rewriting that story.
- Built on the advanced INGLO platform, these SUVs offer both long range and fast charging.
- Certified range goes up to 683 km, with real-world usage comfortably crossing 500 km.
- Thanks to DC fast charging, the battery can be juiced up from 20–80% in just 20 minutes.
For families planning weekend getaways or highway runs, this combination is a real confidence booster.
Everyday Family-Friendly Practicality
Beyond the batteries and tech, Mahindra has focused on day-to-day practicality.
- The flat-floor design and generous wheelbase translate into roomy cabins.
- You get ample storage with a big boot plus a frunk — rare in this segment.
- Ride comfort is taken care of by a 5-link independent rear suspension with frequency-selective dampers, tuned specifically for Indian roads.
This makes the BE 6 and XEV 9e not just futuristic EVs, but genuine family SUVs that fit daily needs.
Punchy Performance, Sporty Dynamics
Efficiency doesn’t mean compromise on fun, and Mahindra has made sure of that.
- Power figures go up to 282 bhp and 380 Nm torque.
- 0–100 km/h comes in just 6.7 seconds, while top speed crosses 200 km/h.
- Rear-wheel-drive layout delivers a more engaging driving experience than most rivals.
The result? These SUVs feel just as thrilling as conventional ICE-powered machines — if not more.
Tech, Value, and Big Savings
Technology and affordability go hand in hand here.
- Inside, there’s a triple-screen cockpit that stretches across the dashboard.
- Music lovers will appreciate the 16-speaker, 1400W sound system.
- Safety and convenience come via self-parking and Level 2+ ADAS features.
Then comes the cost advantage:
- Running cost of just ₹1.1/km versus almost ₹9/km for petrol or diesel SUVs.
- In five years, owners can save up to ₹12.6 lakh with the BE 6 and ₹13.5 lakh with the XEV 9e compared to ICE rivals.
- Add in government subsidies, EV loan tax deductions (up to ₹1.5 lakh), and road tax exemptions in several states, and the value proposition becomes undeniable.
Conclusion
The success of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e isn’t just about selling 20,000 SUVs in five months. It’s about showing that India is ready to adopt EVs as first-choice family cars. With their long range, practical design, thrilling performance, and unbeatable running costs, these SUVs are redefining what an electric vehicle can be in India.
In short, Mahindra has delivered more than just two new models — it has delivered a shift in mindset. And as adoption grows, these SUVs could very well mark the beginning of India’s next big automotive revolution.