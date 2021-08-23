Yamaha MT-15 Gets The MotoGP Treatment; Launched At INR 1.48 Lakh

Factory teams that compete in MotoGP always make sure that they distil down the pedigree to their road-legal offerings as well. In the lower end of the spectrum, the derivations are majorly limited to aesthetic and particularly, MotoGP-inspired paint jobs. Yamaha India has been following that trend since time immemorial. The Japanese bikemaker recently launched the MotoGP edition of the FZ25 and now, it has extended the same paint job to the MT-15 as well. The Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP inspired Edition of the MT-15 is priced at Rs. 1,47,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

What does it get?

The all-new MT-15 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition gets Yamaha Moto GP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels, outlining its Racing background.

Specs and features

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition of the MT-15 retains the same 155 cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine with 6-speed transmission. It produces a maximum output of 18.5 PS at 10,000 rpm and maximum torque of 13.9 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The MT-15 is a dynamic and agile street naked that carries Yamaha’s DNA. It continues to pack in loads of features that include side-stand engine cut-off, an A&S clutch, single-channel ABS, and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system on a Delta box frame. It also features the Uni-level seat with grab bar, Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, Bi Functional LED Headlight, LED Tail-light, and an Under cowl. The MT-15 tips the scale at just weighs just 138 kgs (kerb).

Yamaha India offers

Yamaha India has taken a little aggressive route in the past few months when it comes to its approach. The Japanese bikemaker launched the FZ-X recently and shortly after that, it also reduced the prices of its FZ-25 by quite some margin.

Needless to say, such moves are targeted at achieving just one thing – to boost sales of the company. In the same wake, the company has now announced special offers, in lieu of the upcoming festivities, which are valid till 31st August’21. The offers are currently valid on Yamaha’s scooter range available in India, which includes the newly launched Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, followed by the Ray ZR 125 FI, Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI and the non-Hybrid version of the Fascino 125 Fi. You can get more info on the offers here.