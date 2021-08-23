Hyundai i20 N-Line Spotted Ahead Of Making Its Debut In India

Indians are soon going to get the first taste of Hyundai’s performance division soon as the Korean giant recently announced that it is going to bring its N-Line cars to our shores. We have been pleading and whining for quite some time now, to see Hyundai’s performance-oriented cars on our streets and our dreams are finally taking shape. The first car to carry the N-Line badge in India is going to be the i20 N-Line. The company is officially going to unveil the i20 N-Line in India tomorrow but ahead of it, a keen-eyed fellow named Tushar Pawar managed to spot the hot-hatch being loaded into a carrier.

Hyundai i20 N-Line spotted

By the looks of it, it is being carried to a dealership from a warehouse. The particular i20 N-Line spotted here is wearing a dark blue shade while the dual-tip exhaust making it pretty evident that it is indeed the N-Line.

i20 N-Line variants

Broadly the i20 N-line will be offered in two variants namely the N6 and the N8. While the N6 will be based on the Sportz trim of the regular i20, the N8 will be based on the top-end Asta and Asta (O) trims. There are two transmission options that will be offered as well. The N6 iMT and N8 iMT will get the 6-speed clutchless manual gearbox while the N8 DCT will get the 7-speed automatic DCT gearbox.

Performance

In terms of performance, the engine is shared with the regular i20 turbo which is a 1.0L turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 118 hp and 172 nm of torque. To add to the sporty nature the N-line i20 is expected to come with a sportier exhaust note and stiffer suspension.

Cosmetic changes

The i20 N-Line will carry significant changes over the standard model to distinguish them. The exterior will carry aggressive stylings such as sporty front and rear bumpers. The rear will feature a diffusor with chrome dual-tip exhausts. The front grille will also feature an N Line badge. The wheels are expected to be 17-inch alloys with a sporty design as opposed to the standard 16 inches offered on the regular i20. Expect other details such as a blacked-out roof, ORVMS and C pillars. The interiors will more or less remain the same. It will receive some sporty trims and contrasting red colour on the vents and the stitching on the seats. We could also see sporty-metal pedals and an N-line branded leather gear knob.

