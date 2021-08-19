Yamaha India Rolls Out Exciting Offers On Its Scooters For This Month

Yamaha India has taken a little aggressive route in the past few months when it comes to its approach. The Japanese bikemaker launched the FZ-X recently and shortly after that, it also reduced the prices of its FZ-25 by quite some margin. Needless to say, such moves are targeted at achieving just one thing – to boost sales of the company. In the same wake, the company has now announced special offers, in lieu of the upcoming festivities, which are valid till 31st August’21. The offers are currently valid on Yamaha’s scooter range available in India, which includes the newly launched Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, followed by the Ray ZR 125 FI, Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI and the non-Hybrid version of the Fascino 125 Fi.

Offer details

The customers who are planning to purchase a Yamaha scooter in August will get an assured gift worth Rs. 2,999. In addition to this, they also stand a chance to win a bumper prize as well as additional benefits of Rs. 20,000 and more. The Pan India offer details on Yamaha scooter models are as follows:

Ray ZR 125 FI | Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI | Fascino 125 Fi (Non- Hybrid version) – PAN India

Insurance benefit of Rs. 3876/- ORLow-Down payment of Rs. 999/-

All Yamaha Scooter models -Excluding Tamil Nadu

Assured Gift Worth Rs. 2,999/-

Scratch & win offer: Win Exciting gifts up to Rs. 35,000/- ORBumper Prize of Rs. 1 Lakh and Additional Benefits of Rs. 20,000/-

All Yamaha Scooter models – Only Tamil Nadu

Assured Gift Worth Rs. 2,999/- and Additional Benefits of Rs. 20,000/-

Going forward, Yamaha will continue to announce exciting offers for its entire range of two-wheelers in India, enabling customers to make the most of the upcoming festivities.

Yamaha India’s portfolio

Yamaha’s current product portfolio includes YZF-R15 version 3.0 (155cc) with ABS, MT-15 (155cc) with ABS; Blue-Core Technology-enabled models such as FZ 25 (249cc) with ABS, FZS 25 (249cc) with ABS, FZ-S FI (149cc) with ABS, FZ FI (149cc) with ABS, FZ-X (149cc) with ABS and UBS enabled scooters like Fascino 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Fascino 125 Fi (125cc), Ray ZR 125 FI (125cc) and Street Rally 125 FI (125cc).