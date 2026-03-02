Yamaha introduces a new Metallic Black colour for the XSR 155 at Rs 1.59 lakh

There is something comforting about a bike that stays true to what it is. Yamaha has gone that way with the XSR 155. Along with a recent update in the price, the company has also added a new Metallic Black colour variant which gives a new dimensional look to the motorcycle without altering the core of the bike.
The new shade is priced at Rs 1.58 lakh ex-showroom. It sits at the top end of the XSR 155 range and shares that position with the Greyish Green Metallic colour. What makes this version stand out is the combination of deep black paint with golden upside down front forks. The contrast looks premium and gives the bike a better presence on the road.
With this update the XSR 155 is now available with five colour choices. Only two of them get the golden USD fork finish.
Updated prices ex showroom
- Metallic Blue at Rs 1.49 lakh
- Vivid Red at Rs 1.52 lakh
- Metallic Grey at Rs 1.56 lakh
- Greyish Green Metallic at Rs 1.58 Lakh
- Metallic Black at Rs 1.58 lakh
Apart from the new colour and revised prices, not much has changed. The motorcycle goes on with the same 155cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine with the VVA (Variable Valve Actuation). It generates 18.3 hp and 14.2 Nm of torque and is coupled to a 6 speed gearbox and slipper clutch.
The XSR 155 is based on Yamaha’s Deltabox frame and uses 17 inch wheels. Suspension duties are taken care of by a USD front fork and a rear monoshock. Safety features include dual channel ABS and traction control which is still rare in this segment.
The new Metallic Black option adds style for buyers who want something subtle but premium. For everybody else, the XSR 155 is still the same old familiar blend of retro design and modern hardware.