Rs 1.40 Crore Luxury Lounge on Wheels? New Mercedes V-Class Is Here to Spoil India’s Richest MPV Buyers

Luxury cars are not always about driving yourself. Many buyers want space, comfort and peace during long hours on the road. The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class is built exactly for that kind of customer.
After a four-year hiatus, Mercedes-Benz has launched the V-Class in India again at a price of Rs 1.4 crore ex-showroom. Deliveries will start by the end of March and yes, it is locally assembled at Mercedes Chakan plant near Pune.
This is the updated version of the V-Class that was earlier sold between 2019 and 2022, now improved with fresh styling, more features and a new petrol engine option.
What makes the new V-Class different
The 2026 model is a facelift, but it is far more premium than before. Mercedes is only offering the long wheelbase version in India. With a 3.4 metre wheelbase, this is the longest Mercedes car you can buy here.
Key highlights upfront
- AMG Line styling as standard
- Large Mercedes grille with star design
- Multi beam LED headlights
- Sporty front bumper design
From the side, the V-Class is massive. The sliding rear doors are electric and open with a simple pull. The 18 inch dual tone alloy wheels look neat, although some may wish they were a bit bigger. At the back, the tailgate is powered, and the glass part opens individually for quick access.
Colour options include
- Obsidian Black
- High Tech Silver
- Alpine Grey
- Sodalite Blue
- Crystal White
Cabin focused on comfort first
Get in and you quickly understand the idea. The rear seats are where the V-Class truly shines.
Buyers can select between two layouts
- 4 seater with 2 luxury captain seats at the back
- 6 seater with additional middle row
The highlight is the four seater version. The rear captain seats come with electric adjustment, massage, heating, cooling and extendable leg support. The six seater option allows the middle row to face the last row, creating a lounge like layout.
Interior highlights include
- Premium leather in black or beige
- 12.3 inch digital driver display
- 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment.
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- 15 speaker Burmester sound system with dolby Atmos
- Ambient lighting
- Three zone climate control
There is no sunroof and the second and third row side windows are fixed and do not open, but Mercedes has put more emphasis on insulation and ride comfort.
Ride quality and safety
A big step up is the standard Airmatic air suspension. It adapts itself to the road conditions and is tuned for Indian roads. This alone should make a big difference to comfort.
Safety features include
- Seven airbags
- 360 degree camera
- Driver monitoring system
- Adaptive cruise control
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
The V-Class has already achieved five stars in Euro NCAP tests.
Engine and gearbox options
Two engines are on offer
- 2.0 litre diesel with 237 hp
- 2.0 litre turbo petrol (mild hybrid) 231hp
Both engines are mated with a 9 speed automatic gearbox. The focus here is smoothness, not speed.
Rivals in the segment
In India’s niche luxury MPV space, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class goes head-to-head with the Lexus LM and the Toyota Vellfire.
Final word
The new V-Class is not attempting to be sporty or flashy. It is built for buyers who travel with a driver, value comfort above all else and want something rarer than an SUV.