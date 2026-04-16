Nissan NX8 SUV revealed with 1450km range and Luxury Tech Features

Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company (DFN), the Chinese joint venture of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., has introduced the new NX8 SUV for the Chinese market. The model is part of Nissan’s growing focus on new energy vehicles and is designed to offer a mix of space, comfort and modern technology for family buyers.
The NX8 is the third model in Nissan’s N Series, following the N6 plug-in hybrid sedan and the N7 electric sedan. It is built around the idea of “an ideal SUV for every family,” focusing on everyday usability along with advanced features. The SUV is offered in both fully electric and extended range versions, with the main highlight being its very high claimed driving range, especially in the hybrid setup.
Size and design
The NX8 is placed between the Rogue and Pathfinder in Nissan’s global lineup. It is a large mid-size SUV designed to offer strong cabin space and comfort.
|Dimension
|Detail
|Length
|4,870 mm
|Width
|1,920 mm
|Height
|1,680 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,917 mm
The long wheelbase helps create a spacious cabin that is suitable for family use and long-distance travel.
The styling is based on Nissan’s V-Motion design language, with a closed-off front, full-width LED DRLs, and split headlamps. At the rear, it uses slim OLED tail lights, while the smooth body lines and flush door handles help improve airflow and make it more efficient.
Cabin focus on comfort and tech
Inside, the NX8 feels more like a tech lounge than a traditional SUV. It focuses heavily on screens, comfort, and digital systems. It comes with dual 15.6-inch infotainment screens along with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The system runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P chipset, which powers all the in-car tech smoothly. Higher variants are also expected to offer a large augmented reality head-up display.
Comfort has been given special attention in this SUV. It gets zero gravity seats with massage, heating and ventilation functions. These use an advanced AI Zero Gravity Seat 2.0 system with multi-airbag massage support. The front seats can also recline into a lounge-like position for extra comfort.
Rear seats also get heating, ventilation and massage with full recline function. It also includes motion sickness reduction technology and an AI contactless airflow system that adjusts air direction automatically.
Other premium features include a 25-speaker sound system, AI voice control across four zones, and even an onboard bi-directional refrigerator with heating and cooling functions from -6°C to 55°C. The electric version also gets extra storage with a front boot and additional underfloor storage space.
It also adds Pet Protection Mode, which helps maintain cabin temperature and prevents accidental operations while also alerting the driver if a pet is left inside.
Safety and driver assist
Taking about the safety, the NX8 uses an advanced driver assistance system developed in partnership with Momenta. It comes with up to 29 sensors, including a roof-mounted LiDAR unit, which helps improve driving assistance and safety functions. The battery monitoring system is supplied by CATL, adding more reliability to the EV setup.
It also gets Cloud Shield Battery 2.0 with 146 safety checks and 24-hour cloud monitoring for better battery safety. The body structure uses up to 2000 MPa ultra-high-strength steel for crash protection.
Powertrain options
The NX8 is offered in two powertrain choices.
BEV (Fully Electric)
|Specification
|Detail
|Battery
|81 kWh
|Power output
|288 hp / 335 hp options
|Range
|Up to 650 km (claimed)
|Fast charging
|10% to 80% in ~12 minutes
|Ultra-fast charging
|Up to 463 kW
EREV (Extended Range)
|Specification
|Detail
|Engine
|1.5L petrol + electric motor
|Electric range
|Up to 310 km
|Total range
|Up to 1,450 km
Demand and pricing
The NX8 has already received strong response in the market, with over 8,000 bookings in just 30 minutes. It is priced between around Rs 20.5 lakh and Rs 27.3 lakh, placing it in a strong value position considering its size, features and technology package.
India outlook and Nissan plans
For India, Nissan is working on a stronger SUV push in the coming years.
- A new Nissan Tekton is expected as a key mid-size SUV for India
- A 7-seater SUV based on Tekton platform is also likely
- Nissan is also evaluating bringing its global flagship SUV, the Nissan Patrol, to India as a premium full-size offering
- These models will sit above and alongside the current Nissan lineup to rebuild presence in the SUV market