Yamaha India To Launch A New Product In December 2019; What Could It Be?

Yamaha India has sent out an invite for a new product launch event which will happen in December 2019. It will be held in Chennai, a venue which is close to one of Yamaha India’s manufacturing plants and home to the Madras Motor Racing Track. Since the invite drops no clues as to what this product might be, we guess it could be the updated Yamaha R3, which is already on sale in international markets. The manufacturer has also been testing its BS-VI models, however, since the invite mentions only a single new product, it could be, well, something all-new.

The list of probables also includes the Yamaha XSR155, which was introduced in the month of August 2019. A derivative of the R15 platform like the MT-15, the XSR155 is a retro-styled machine which shares components with its sporty cousins. Whether this motorcycle could be the new launch could be anybody’s guess, however, our money is on the updated R3, since the venue for the launch is closer to a race track. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the MT-03 either, given the fact that streetfighter styled motorcycles, in the segment where the R3 competes, have been more popular.

If it all the updated Yamaha R3 is introduced, compared to its predecessor which has been on sale in India, the updated bike features a decent list of changes. The front fairing is now styled to look more aggressive, the bike gets a new all-digital instrument console, LED headlights, KYB USD forks (We’d be surprised if the India-spec bike gets it) and a rear monoshock. The new Yamaha R3 also gets revised bodywork which is more aerodynamic and has increased the bike’s top speed. The riding position is now sportier and the clamps for the clip-ons have a resemblance to those on the litre-class R1. In terms of power, the motorcycle carries on with its 321cc 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, in-line 2 cylinder motor that produces 42 bhp of power @ 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of torque @ 9,000 rpm.

In comparison, the MT-03, a scantily-clad derivative of the R3 is powered by the same engine, in the same state of tune. The updated model which was unveiled elsewhere recently, gets new 37 mm USD forks, replacing the conventional front suspension system and a reworked pre-load adjustable monoshock. The swingarm is also new and is slightly longer than the previous model. It now features a new set of LED headlamps, similar to the ones seen on the MT-09 and the MT-15. The facelift version now uses twin pilot lamps as compared to the previous version which used a single pod headlamp which mimicked the MT-07. Like the updated R3, the fuel tank on the new MT-03 is also redesigned for better ergonomics. Other than that, the rest of the bike is similar to the previous version in terms of design. Place your bets then, as it could be either of the aforementioned motorcycles or maybe even a scooter. But we’ll keep you posted if a birdie sings before the actual date.