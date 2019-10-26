Madhya Pradesh Man Finds A Unique Way To Pay For His New Honda Activa 125 BS-VI

The international trend of paying for a brand new vehicle in metal money has come to India. Rakesh Kumar Gupta from Satna in Madhya Pradesh bought a brand new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI and made its full payment in coins. He made the purchase on the occasion of Dhanteras, a day considered auspicious in the Hindu calendar. The dealership spent more than three hours to count the payment, which largely consisted of coins in the denomination of Rs. 10 and Rs. 5.

Commenting on his new purchase, Mr Gupta said that like most others, the festival of Diwali has been the biggest auspicious occasion for his family and him. His decision to buy the new Activa 125 BSVI was primarily to make his daily commuting easier and also because his faith in the brand has always been strong. Launched recently, the all-new Activa 125 BSVI is available in three variants (Standard, Alloy and Deluxe) and 4 colours – Rebel Red Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Heavy Grey Metallic & Pearl Precious White. The new scooter is available from Rs. 67,490 (Standard, ex-showroom, Delhi). The other two variants Alloy & Disc are priced at Rs. 70,990 & Rs. 74,490 respectively. (prices ex-showroom, Delhi). As an industry first, Honda is offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on the new Activa 125 BSVI.

Deliveries of the new Honda scooter, which has been developed with as many as 26 new patent applications, commenced at the beginning of October 2019. This new Honda already meets the new BS-VI norms, which will be in effect from April 1st, 2020. The scooter now gets fuel injection and in terms of features, where the Alloy and Deluxe variants get LED headlights, the Standard variant gets a halogen bulb, and an analogue console (the other two get a semi-digital instrument console). All three variants of the 2020 Honda Activa 125 feature a ‘silent start’ system, where a conventional starter motor is replaced by the AC generator which also charges the battery.

Powering the scooter is a fuel-injected, 124cc engine which makes 8.3 Bhp @ 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Tipping the scales at 111 kilos, the scooter gets a 5.3-litre fuel tank, 90/90 – 12 Front and 90/100 – 10 rear tyres (both tubeless), telescopic front forks, 3-step adjustable rear spring, a 190mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum (paired with CBS).